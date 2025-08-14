BY COUNTRIES
Benin – Disrespectful use of the cassock: The Celestial Church of Christ warns TikTokers

By Angèle M. ADANLE
The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Holy See – Porto-Novo Mother Parish, has expressed its deep concern over the disrespectful use of the prayer robe in videos shared on TikTok by Boris El Chocozi and Tata Nadia. The religious institution is demanding public apologies and the immediate removal of the offending content.

In an official statement released by its Digital Communication Unit, the Celestial Church of Christ denounced the desecration of the cassock, a sacred garment symbolizing consecration and adoration. According to the CCC, repurposing this uniform for comedic sketches constitutes a serious offense to the Church, its followers, and the legacy of founding prophet SBJ Oschoffa.

The videos in question, published on the TikTok platform, show content creators Boris El Chocozi and Tata Nadia dressed in the prayer robe in comedic scenes. The Church emphasizes that this type of use, deemed mockery, runs counter to the respect owed to religious symbols.

Solemn warning to content creators

The CCC has warned all content creators, regardless of the platform used, against any abusive or profane use of the Church’s symbols and uniforms. It reminds that such acts can lead to internal disciplinary sanctions and legal actions in accordance with Beninese laws and the institution’s internal regulations.

In its statement, the Church demands that the two involved influencers issue, “without delay”, official public apologies through the same channels used to publish the videos, and immediately remove the offending content.

“The zeal of thy house hath eaten me up” (Psalm 69:10, Deuteronomy 22:5), can be read at the end of the statement, highlighting the Church’s determination to protect its sacred symbols.

