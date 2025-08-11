Benin: Death of journalist Wenceslas Ahouangnimon, camera journalist at Benin TV

- Advertisement -

The cameraman-journalist from Bénin TV (SRTB), formerly ORTB, Wenceslas Ahouangnimon, passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Beninese press is mourning once again. Wenceslas Ahouangnimon, cameraman-journalist for Bénin TV (SRTB) and ex-ORTB, died on Sunday, August 10, 2025. The sad news was made public in the morning on social media.

- Publicité-

According to the testimonies of Ines Facia, the Director of BENIN TV Junior, the media professional suffered from a malaise on July 30, in the midst of preparations for the national holiday on August 1. Quickly taken care of, he was accompanied in the ambulance by the General Director of the SRTB, Angela Rabatel.

The director of Bénin TV Junior, Inès Facia, who was also present that day, shared a moving message on social media.

“The very dark kind! The kind we refuse to believe! ‘Wens’ as we liked to call him! He was always eager to get down to work! […] I was filming him, playfully teasing him, and couldn’t imagine that, alas, we wouldn’t see him again… The entire SRTB is deeply affected.”

- Publicité-

Wenceslas Ahouangnimon was appreciated for his professionalism, good humor, and dedication to his work. His death, which occurred less than two weeks after his malaise, leaves his colleagues and friends in bewilderment.

His colleagues remember a man “always ready to help” and a cameraman “passionate about his profession”.