Benin: Colonel Raouf Malèhossou appointed General Director of Customs

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, announced on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers the appointment of Colonel Raouf Malèhossou as the Director General of Customs.

Colonel Raouf Malèhossou is the new Director General of Customs of Benin. His appointment was made on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, during the Council of Ministers under the authority of President Romuald Wadagni.

A senior officer of the Beninese Customs, he now takes the helm of a strategic administration for the national economy. The General Directorate of Customs indeed plays a central role in mobilizing state revenues, securing borders, as well as combating fraud and illegal trafficking.

This appointment is part of the adjustments made within the public administration since the establishment of the new government. It also comes at a time when the authorities aim to continue efforts to modernize customs services and improve revenue collection performance.

Colonel Raouf Malèhossou thus succeeds Adidjatou Hassan Zanouvi. His mission will therefore be to consolidate the achievements made in recent years and to address challenges related to facilitating trade exchanges, digitizing procedures, and protecting the national economy.