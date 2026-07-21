Benin: the details of the first meeting of Senate members revealed

In Benin, the 25 members of the Senate will meet on July 25th, five days before their official installation. According to details provided by Théodore Holo, this meeting will mainly be dedicated to an introduction between the future senators and will not, at first, focus on major decisions of the new institution.

The details of the first meeting of the Beninese Senate members are becoming clearer. Scheduled for July 25, 2026, this meeting will bring together the 25 members of the new institution before their official installation set for July 30 at the Palais des Gouverneurs in Porto-Novo. Théodore Holo, an ex-officio member of the Senate, clarified the aim of this meeting. According to him, it will primarily be a session for future senators to connect.

“In the letter I received, it is a meeting for the 25 Senate members to get to know each other, both the ex-officio members and those appointed by the President of the Republic as well as by the President of the National Assembly,” he stated on Bip radio.

The meeting is convened by Nicéphore Dieudonné Soglo, the oldest member of the Senate, and will take place at the Sofitel hotel in Cotonou, starting at 11 am. For Théodore Holo, this initiative responds to the need for members to become acquainted before the official start of their work.

“We don’t all know each other. We need to have the opportunity to meet and exchange before we gather for the installation in Porto-Novo on July 30,” Théodore Holo continued. When questioned about a possible discussion concerning the functioning of the new chamber or the election of its president, the former president of the Constitutional Court believes that these issues should be addressed after the installation.