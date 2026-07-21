Who is Désiré Henri Aïhou, the new judge at the ECOWAS Court of Justice?

Judge, academic, and specialist in public finance, the Beninese Désiré Henri Aïhou joins the ECOWAS Court of Justice. Appointed during the summit in Freetown, he will serve for four years within the institution responsible for upholding community law in West Africa.

Benin has a new representative in the institutions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Désiré Henri Aïhou was appointed judge to the Court of Justice of the organization during the 69th ordinary session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government, held on July 19 in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Lesser known to the general public, the new judge is a career magistrate who has also pursued an academic path. Before his appointment, he chaired the Chamber of Audit of Public Enterprises at the Superior Court of Accounts of Benin. Over the years, he has built a solid reputation in the fields of business law, public finance control, and governance.

At the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Désiré Henri Aïhou will participate in reviewing cases submitted to the community jurisdiction. The institution is responsible for interpreting ECOWAS texts, resolving disputes between member states and the organization’s institutions, and examining appeals filed by citizens when they believe their rights guaranteed by community texts have been violated.

Established by the revised ECOWAS Treaty, the Court plays a central role in the legal framework of the organization. It helps ensure a uniform application of community law and strengthens the protection of human rights in the West African region.

The appointment of Désiré Henri Aïhou comes as part of a renewal of several strategic positions within ECOWAS. The same summit also saw the Beninese professor Nassirou Arifari Bako being designated as the commissioner responsible for Human Development and Social Affairs.

With this appointment, Désiré Henri Aïhou joins the select group of five judges of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, where he will represent Benin for the next four years.