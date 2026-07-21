BEPC 2026 in Benin: Akobi Banouin Lauren Ruth, first in the national ranking with 19.25/20

At just 14 years old, Akobi Banouin Lauren Ruth achieves the best national performance in the Brevet d’études du premier cycle (BEPC), June 2026 session. A student at the Général Mathieu Kérékou Military High School for Girls in Natitingou, she tops the ranking with an exceptional average of 19.25 out of 20.

The face of the best student in Benin for the Brevet d’études du premier cycle (BEPC) 2026 is now known. It is Akobi Banouin Lauren Ruth, who takes first place in the national ranking with an average of 19.25 out of 20, according to the list published by the Directorate of Examinations and Competitions (DEC).

At 14 years old, the young candidate is enrolled at the Général Mathieu Kérékou Military High School for Girls in Natitingou, in the Atacora department. Her result places her at the top of a cohort that included over 130,000 candidates nationwide.

This performance is particularly remarkable as it comes in a session marked by a drop in the pass rate. In 2026, the BEPC recorded a national pass rate of 64.14%, down from 77.25% the previous year.

Akobi Banouin Lauren Ruth narrowly outperforms Tankaya Exaucée Yeto Grâce, also 14 years old and a student at the same institution, who achieved an average of 19.20 out of 20. This double victory confirms the excellent results of the Général Mathieu Kérékou Military High School for Girls, which places its students in the top two positions of the national ranking.

The third position goes to Agonnoude Gédéon Persévérand, 13 years old, a student at the Hibiscus 1er Cycle school in the Borgou department.