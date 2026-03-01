Benin: CENA launches a large-scale inventory operation of its electoral equipment

With less than two months to the 2026 presidential elections, the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) has entered the active phase of its preparations.

It has just launched a large-scale inventory operation of electoral equipment across the entire country.

This mission, which began on February 25, will continue until March 2, 2026, and mobilizes teams deployed in the country’s 546 districts.

It aims to carry out the inspection, verification, and updating of the electoral equipment already available, ahead of the upcoming electoral deadlines.

Specifically, the operation involves a careful examination of the ballot boxes, polling booths, electoral kits, and other logistical tools used in elections. The electoral institution aims to ensure not only the availability of the equipment but also its proper functioning and traceability.

Through this forward-looking approach, the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) aims to lay the foundations for a rigorous electoral organization, by strengthening the reliability of the logistical system and reducing the risks of improvisation. This inventory phase thus fits into the dynamic of methodical preparation for the upcoming elections, with transparency and efficiency of the electoral process in sight.