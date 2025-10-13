Benin: Canal+ gets Cotonou buzzing with the Trophée des Académies

The final phase of season 2 of the Ligue 1 McDonald’s – Trophée des Académies is taking place this week (October 8 to 12) in Cotonou. An event by Canal+ that blends competition, training and sports reality TV, to reveal the future talents of African football.

The Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu-Kérékou has been buzzing since Tuesday to the rhythm of the Trophée des Académies, produced by Canal+ in partnership with the Ligue 1 McDonald’s. For this second season, held from October 8 to 12, four African academies — USS Kraké (Benin), ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast), Génération Foot (Senegal) and Dauphine FC (Cameroon) — face off against two French training centers: Olympique de Marseille and Toulouse FC.

The teams participating in Canal+’s Trophée des Académies

The tournament trophy

A pan-African project and Beninese pride

For Yacine Alao, general manager of Canal+ Bénin, hosting the final of this tournament in Cotonou is obvious and a great source of pride: “The Trophée des Académies is, above all, a TV show, but also a unique experience. We travel the continent to discover the best young footballers, and this year we wanted the grand final to be held here, at home, in Benin.”

On the pitch of Stade Mathieu-Kérékou, the youngsters from USS Kraké meet those from ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast), Génération Foot (Senegal) and Dauphine FC (Cameroon). Two French clubs — Olympique de Marseille and Toulouse FC — complete the line-up.

“It’s a great opportunity for our young talents to test themselves against other football schools, explains Yacine Alao. And if this tournament can reveal pathways like that of young Yamiru Ouorou, spotted here last year and now a professional in Denmark, then our mission is accomplished”, Alao added.

The tournament, filmed like a true TV show, will be broadcast on Canal+ Sport 2. Each day, two matches and a showl will revisit the highlights of the competition, hosted by Lilian Gatounes and Charlène Luyac.

“We do this above all for our subscribers. Football is part of the continent’s DNA. Through this tournament, we want to share the passion for the beautiful game, without foot-business or transfers, just the pleasure of playing and learning”, concluded the director of Canal+ Bénin.

For Lilian Gatounes, this initiative goes far beyond sport: « We’re not talking about money or transfers, but simply the pleasure of playing. It’s football in its purest form. » Six former internationals accompany the teams: Mamadou Niang, Rod Fanni, Cédric Kanté, Kaba Diawara, Fousseni Diawara and Jean-Claude Pierre-Fanfan. Their presence inspires and motivates the young players who came from across the continent.

Present in Cotonou, French coach Claude Le Roy praised the initiative: « Africa has never been closer to the top. Tournaments like this help structure training and reveal the immense talent this continent holds. » For Canal+, this Trophée des Académies is more than a TV program: it’s a showcase for the African football of tomorrow. Note that the opening match pitted Toulouse’s academy against its counterpart US Sèmè Kraké. A game largely dominated by the French side, which won 3-0.

Read also : National Tennis Championship: Pacôme Kakpo and Eléaza Honfoga on Top