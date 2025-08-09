BY COUNTRIES
Benin: Arrest of TikToker Flapacha Premier

Uncategorized
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.reading
The Beninese TikToker, Flapacha Premier, was apprehended by the National Center for Digital Investigation (NCIN) on Friday, August 8, 2025. This arrest is allegedly related to a staged scenario with another content creator, Jérémy Comédie, revolving around a purported murder case. This case was reportedly taken seriously by TikTok and the NCIN.

The incident is shaking up the TikTok community in Benin. Flapacha Premier, a well-known figure on social networks, was arrested by the NCIN on August 8, 2025. According to several sources, he and TikToker Jérémy Comédie faked a scenario involving an alleged murder. The objective was to create a “buzz” to attract new followers.

According to the testimony of TikToker Alain Kenneth, only Jérémy can exonerate Flapacha Premier. But the latter reportedly fled after learning about the arrest of his alleged accomplice. His absence complicates Flapacha’s legal situation.

A “buzz” with unexpected consequences

However, Jérémy Comédie eventually reappeared through a video posted online late Friday night. In this message, he assures he’s well and denies having been a victim of violence. He publicly admits that the whole story was a setup designed to boost their followership.

“Hi everyone, I’m going to tell you something, what Flapacha and I did was just for buzz, it’s not serious, it’s all fun and was done to gain followers,” he explains in the video. “People who said I was dead, I’m not dead, I’m alive… try to let Flapacha go,” he added.

While the declared intention was to entertain and stimulate user engagement, the case has taken an unforeseen legal turn. The authorities, on the other hand, appear intent on making a stand against viral content that crosses the line from simple provocation into the realm of misinformation.

