Benin: ANDF invites beneficiaries to collect their available land titles.

The National Agency for Domain and Foncier (ANDF) informs the public of the availability of a large volume of land titles ready to be collected across the entire national territory.

In a press release issued to the public and signed by its Director General, the ANDF states that these land titles, issued to their applicants, are currently stored in the Municipal Domain and Foncier Offices (BCDF) in the country’s various municipalities.

The lists of the titles concerned are posted by commune at the BCDF offices. They are also available online on the ANDF’s official website, as of the publication of the communiqué, which serves as a formal invitation to withdraw.

The ANDF’s Directorate General calls on those concerned to exercise due diligence in order to proceed with the withdrawal of their land titles as soon as possible.