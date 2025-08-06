Benin – AK MASHA ship: special prosecutor at the Criet, Mario Mètonou corrects the “inaccuracies”

- Advertisement -

In a statement released this Wednesday, August 5, 2025, the special prosecutor from CRIET, Mario Elonm Mètonou, stepped up to denounce the “inaccuracies” circulating on social media about the AK MASHA ship’s trial. He recalls the proceedings of the case, the legal foundations of the actions initiated, and the penalties incurred for attempting to influence justice.

The Ministry of Justice and Legislation broke the silence in the face of the wave of online comments surrounding the AK MASHA ship case, which was intercepted at the end of December 2024 in Beninese waters.

“For a few days now, posts on social media have been commenting on a procedure, judged by CRIET, involving eight crew members of the ship AK MASHA, prosecuted for smuggling, receiving stolen goods, and money laundering”, the prosecutor responded firmly.

According to the statement, these posts are not only wrong but also damaging to the proper functioning of justice. For him, “these posts are riddled with inaccuracies […] and constitute an interference in the functioning of justice.” and a clarification became necessary as misinformation seems to be gaining ground.

A sensitive case scrutinized internationally

The AK MASHA ship, flying a foreign flag, was spotted on December 31, 2024, while its automatic identification system (AIS) was disabled.

This maritime offense alerted the Beninese authorities, especially since the ship’s route between Rouen and Lagos was dotted with signal cuts and “suspicious communications”. A complaint filed in the context of these anomalies led to the opening of a legal proceeding.

At the end of the investigation, a judgment was passed on April 28, 2025. It ended with the conviction of some crew members, the release of others, and above all the confiscation of the ship to the benefit of the Beninese State. However, the defendants having appealed, the case is still pending. “The case was examined on August 4, 2025 […] and deliberated for October 20, 2025”, the statement says.

The Prosecutor’s Office warns, and sanctions announced

In this climate of controversy, the special prosecutor’s office of CRIET reminds that Beninese law does not tolerate any public attempt to influence judicial matters. Article 279 of the Penal Code is clear on this point.

“Any public statement liable to influence the normal course of a case is punishable by a sentence of six (6) to twelve (12) months imprisonment and/or a fine of fifty thousand (50,000) to five hundred thousand (500,000) FCFA.”

In his statement, the special prosecutor to Criet, Mario Mètonou implicitly invited citizens to show restraint and responsibility in their online statements concerning this sensitive case.

According to him, the respect for the principle of separation of powers and the independence of justice must remain the rule.