BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml Benin: After BR and UP-R, Wadagni Continues His Outreach
Benin

Benin: After BR and UP-R, Wadagni Continues His Outreach

Uncategorized
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Romuald Wadagni - Ministre de l’économie et des finances
- Advertisement -

After meeting with the Bloc Républicain (BR) and Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R), Romuald Wadagni, the designated successor of President Patrice Talon, has begun a series of outreach visits to the satellite parties of the ruling coalition.

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, the Minister of Economy and Finance visited the headquarters of the Moele-Bénin party, where he was welcomed by the party’s president, former trade unionist Jacques Ayadji.

- Publicité-

The purpose of the visit remained the same: to present himself as the candidate of the entire ruling coalition and to secure the party’s support.

Designated as the coalition’s candidate for the 2026 presidential elections, Romuald Wadagni appears to be winning broad consensus within the ruling camp as well as from several prominent figures in the country.

- Publicité-

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: Expérience Tèbè’s MPL withdraws from the Opposition Consultation Framework

Benin

Youth Day: Dedras NGO, Care Benin/Togo, and ECOWAS join forces for the future

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Government Responds to Calls for Romuald Wadagni’s Resignation

Benin

Agoué: Robbery Foiled in a Church Thanks to Pastor and Police Intervention

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Bertin Coovi Defends Romuald Wadagni and Slams Calls for His Resignation

Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: Religious Leaders Call for Talon-Yayi Meeting

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Morocco Becomes First African Nation to Qualify

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday’s Results

World

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record

Benin

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: South Africa Crush Lesotho, Benin Edge Zimbabwe

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS