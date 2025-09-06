Benin: After BR and UP-R, Wadagni Continues His Outreach

- Advertisement -

After meeting with the Bloc Républicain (BR) and Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R), Romuald Wadagni, the designated successor of President Patrice Talon, has begun a series of outreach visits to the satellite parties of the ruling coalition.

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, the Minister of Economy and Finance visited the headquarters of the Moele-Bénin party, where he was welcomed by the party’s president, former trade unionist Jacques Ayadji.

- Publicité-

The purpose of the visit remained the same: to present himself as the candidate of the entire ruling coalition and to secure the party’s support.

Designated as the coalition’s candidate for the 2026 presidential elections, Romuald Wadagni appears to be winning broad consensus within the ruling camp as well as from several prominent figures in the country.

- Publicité-