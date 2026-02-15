Benin: a woman elected to lead the Toffo Municipality

The municipality of Toffo enters a new phase of its local governance with the election of a woman to head the municipal executive.

Indeed, following the work of the municipal council, Agbanzé Marguerite was elected mayor, marking a strong signal in favor of women’s participation in the management of local public affairs.

The new mayor will be supported in the exercise of her duties by Sinkpota Evariste, elected first deputy mayor, and by Gnansounou Valentin, designated second deputy mayor.

Together, they will be responsible for driving the commune’s development actions, improving access to basic social services, and meeting the population’s expectations regarding local governance.

The installation of this new municipal executive thus opens a mandate marked by renewal, consultation, and efficiency, in a context where local development challenges require rigor, leadership, and a sense of the general interest.

In Toffo, hope is now carried by a team called to transform commitments into concrete results for the benefit of residents.