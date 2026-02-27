Benin

Benin: a wanted notice issued after the foiled coup d’état on December 7, 2025

As part of the investigations into the attempted coup that occurred on December 7, 2025, the Beninese authorities have issued a wanted notice targeting several individuals believed to be involved in the operation.

Edouard Djogbénou
22 views
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
1 min read
As part of the ongoing investigation into the failed coup on Sunday, December 7, 2025, a wanted notice has been issued against the principal author of the coup and several other individuals.

Among those actively sought are Tigri Pascal, Sambieni Castro, Samary Ousmane, Sanhouekoua Bernard, Moussa Noma Rafiou, Dassoudo Demanmon, Issa Soumanou, Setondji Laurier and Osseni Yacoubou Moudachirou.

The list, released by the Republican Police, reflects the extent of the ongoing investigations.
The authorities urge anyone who can help locate these individuals to report them promptly to the Republican Police, via the number 01 91 79 77 77.

A substantial reward would be offered for any information deemed decisive in advancing the investigations.

