Benin: a truck driver’s faulty maneuver leaves one dead and one injured in Zè

A serious road accident occurred in the morning of Thursday, March 5, 2026, in the Sèdjè-Dénou district, in the commune of Zè. A truck carrying teak wood lost control and crashed into a dwelling.

La suite après la publicité

According to the initial testimonies gathered on site, the vehicle misjudged the turn at the Sèdjè-Dénou junction. The driver then lost control of the heavy truck, which left the roadway and hit a house along the roadside.

‘

The toll is one dead and one seriously injured. The truck driver died on the spot while his apprentice was seriously injured. He was taken into care in critical condition after the emergency services’ intervention.

The accident also caused significant material damage to the struck dwelling. Security forces and locals, alerted, quickly mobilized to secure the area and assist the victims.



In response to this tragedy, local authorities, notably the district chief Michel Lokonon and the village chiefs, have urged road users to exercise greater caution, especially drivers of heavy transport vehicles.



