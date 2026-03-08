Benin: a former president of UNSEB sentenced to two years in prison

The Court for the Repression of Economic Offences and Terrorism (CRIET) sentenced the Beninese activist Damien Dégbé to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of several million CFA francs.

Former president of the National Union of Schoolchildren and Students of Benin (UNSEB), he was prosecuted for acts related notably to online harassment as well as incitement to violence and to rebellion.



According to the case file, the charges originate from publications and statements attributed to the activist, as well as from the organization of protest movements involving students from the CEG Akpakpa Centre. These mobilizations were linked to a controversy surrounding an alleged presence of French soldiers in Benin.



Arrested by the Republican Police in October 2025, Damien Dégbé was placed in preventive detention before being referred to the special court. During his trial, the public prosecutor had sought a sentence of two years’ imprisonment and a fine of ten million CFA francs.



The decision handed down by CRIET ultimately confirms this judicial direction. It marks the culmination of a procedure started several months ago around this case which had sparked widespread reactions in public opinion.