Benin: 40 packages of Indian hemp intercepted by police in Illara

The Illara Border Commission seized a significant cargo of Indian hemp on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The operation took place in the late afternoon during a routine patrol.

According to the police, two suspicious individuals were spotted near a motorcycle. One of them fled with a bag, while the motorcyclist was apprehended.

Upon opening the abandoned bag, the agents discovered forty parcels carefully wrapped in yellow bags, containing Indian hemp.

The suspect and the seized cargo were taken to the Illara Border Commission. The case was then handed over to the Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking (OCERTID) for the needs of the investigation.