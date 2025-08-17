BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml Benin: 40 packages of Indian hemp intercepted by police in Illara

Benin: 40 packages of Indian hemp intercepted by police in Illara

Uncategorized
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Des colis de cannabis saisis
Des colis de cannabis saisis. @Police républicaine
- Advertisement -

The Illara Border Commission seized a significant cargo of Indian hemp on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The operation took place in the late afternoon during a routine patrol.

According to the police, two suspicious individuals were spotted near a motorcycle. One of them fled with a bag, while the motorcyclist was apprehended.

- Publicité-

Upon opening the abandoned bag, the agents discovered forty parcels carefully wrapped in yellow bags, containing Indian hemp.

The suspect and the seized cargo were taken to the Illara Border Commission. The case was then handed over to the Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking (OCERTID) for the needs of the investigation.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Togo

In Togo, USAID leaves the field, democracy in a turbulent zone

United States: a drunk pilot arrested just before the take-off of his commercial flight

Benin

Parakou: a fake magistrate arrested after defrauding several citizens

Benin: A bus accident results in one death, 9 survivors, and 44 missing in the Ouémé River

Benin

Benin – Elections 2026: ANIP equips political parties with the Computerized Electoral List

Benin

Benin – a bus plunges into the Ouémé River at Glazoué: the government reacts

Benin

Benin: A Malian bus falls into the Ouémé River at Glazoué, 9 survivors and one body found

World

Trump-Putin Meeting: Diplomatic Progress or Mere Performance?

Benin

Benin – Unease within the Movement: Jacques Ayadji airs his grievances against UP le Renouveau

Benin

Benin: the HAAC shuts down two pirate television stations broadcasting without authorization

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS