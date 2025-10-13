Benin: 36 months’ imprisonment sought for a fake commissioner in uniform

The Second-Class Court of First Instance of Abomey-Calavi examined on Wednesday, October 8 a case of title usurpation and fraud involving a fake police commissioner. The accused, who posed as a high-ranking officer in the bars of Hèvié to extort money, admitted the facts in court.

Thirty-six months in prison sought for a fake commissioner in uniform. At the stand of the Second-Class Court of First Instance of Abomey-Calavi this Wednesday, October 8, a man faced charges of title usurpation and fraud. The accused, an individual passing himself off as a police commissioner, had set up a well-rehearsed scheme in several bars in the Hèvié neighborhood of the Abomey-Calavi municipality.

Presenting himself as a law enforcement officer, he carried out alleged checks of operating permits. He then noted “violations” of noise pollution regulations, claiming an imminent closure of the establishment. To avoid this sanction, the owners were forced to “negotiate” in cash.

An impostor unmasked by real police officers

The fake commissioner’s racket ended when he ran into a real police patrol during one of his raids. Questioned, he first tried to present himself as the deputy commissioner of Akplomè, before changing his story and claiming to be “commissioner for a sports group.” Put on the spot by the real officers, he ultimately confessed to the deception.

Appearing at the stand, the accused admitted the facts, confirming the victim’s statements. The public prosecutor, for its part, requested an exemplary sentence of 36 months’ imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 CFA francs against him.

The case was adjourned until October 22 for deliberation. Pending the final decision, the defendant remains charged with fraud and usurpation of title, offenses punishable by heavy sentences under the Beninese Penal Code.