Benin – 2026 General Elections: FCBE Enters Political Negotiations with UP-R

A political agreement is in the works between Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R) and Forces Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) ahead of the 2026 general elections.

According to Banouto, Joseph Djogbénou’s UP-R and Paul Hounkpè’s FCBE have reached common ground in preparation for the upcoming elections.

The deal reportedly covers both the legislative elections of January 2026 and the presidential election scheduled for April 2026. It is expected to be formalized during a “special session” involving the senior political leadership, the national executive board, UP-R parliamentary members, and FCBE officials.

The same source indicates that Paul Hounkpè’s FCBE has also begun discussions to present a joint presidential ticket for the 2026 race. The party aims to secure sponsorships with support from the ruling coalition, particularly UP-R deputies.

Such a candidacy could pave the way for a second-round vote in the 2026 presidential election, if no ticket manages to secure an outright victory in the first round.