Ballon d’Or 2025: Voting Closed, Winner to Be Announced September 22

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
le trophée du Ballon d'Or
Le trophée du Ballon d'Or @AFP
The race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or has entered its final stretch. Voting is now closed, and the successor to Rodri will be revealed on September 22 during the traditional ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Thirty finalists are in contention for the prestigious award, which crowns the best player of the year. Among them, three names stand out as the main favorites: Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, and Achraf Hakimi.

The rules are based on three main criteria: individual performances, collective titles won, and class and fair play.

Voting was entrusted to journalists from the top 100 nations in the FIFA ranking. Each journalist selected their top ten players in order of merit. The winner will be determined based on the total points collected.

