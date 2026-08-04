Mali: Moussa Mara calls for national unity after his release

The former Malian Prime Minister Moussa Mara was released on Saturday, August 1, after serving a one-year prison sentence. He had been incarcerated for expressing his support on social media for several detained Malian political leaders.

His release was met with a positive reception in Bamako. Family members, political officials, and activists gathered at Moussa Mara’s family home in Commune 4 to show their solidarity.

On Sunday, the former head of government spoke in a video posted on his Facebook page. Sitting in his living room, in front of a bookshelf and the Malian flag, he urged his fellow citizens to prioritize national unity and reconciliation.

“I pray to the Lord to grant us more humanity, more empathy towards one another, so that we can achieve true unity and true reconciliation,” he declared. He also added, “I forgive, and forgive me,” in his first public statement since his release from prison.

A Message in Favor of Calming

Moussa Mara also mentioned the situation of his lawyer, Me Mountaga Tall, a missing Malian politician. He was reportedly abducted from his home by masked and armed men on the night of May 2 to 3, according to his relatives.

The United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances has urged the Malian authorities to locate and protect Me Mountaga Tall. Since his abduction, his family and supporters have not received any news of him.

The former Prime Minister has not publicly discussed his political intentions following his release. His supporters have not announced any plans regarding his future in a context marked by restrictions on political activity.

The ruling junta in Mali announced the dissolution of all political parties and political organizations on May 13, 2025. This decision has drastically reduced the political space in the country, where military authorities have repeatedly delayed the prospect of a return to civilian rule.