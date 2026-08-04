Cameroon: the government announces the upcoming return of Paul Biya

The Cameroonian government has broken its silence regarding the prolonged absence of President Paul Biya, who has been out of the country for 56 days. The Minister of Communications and government spokesperson, René Emmanuel Sadi, assured in an interview with RFI that the head of state would be returning “very soon.”

Having left Cameroon on June 7 for a private stay in Europe, Paul Biya has not made any public appearances since. This absence raises questions from the opposition, which is calling for the Constitutional Council to declare a vacancy in power. “The question of a vacancy in the head of state should not arise,” stated René Emmanuel Sadi. According to him, the Cameroonian Constitution only allows for this situation in the event of death, resignation, or permanent incapacity, following a formal declaration by the Constitutional Council.

The minister asserted that Paul Biya is alive and has not resigned. He added that the concept of a prolonged stay is not among the constitutional grounds for declaring a vacancy in the presidency. René Emmanuel Sadi acknowledged that the Cameroonian president is in Geneva, while denying that he is hospitalized there. He noted that Paul Biya had undergone a procedure “some time ago,” without specifying the exact nature of the operation, which several sources have indicated was a knee operation.

The government spokesperson explained that the president could take advantage of his stay to undergo medical consultations. However, he did not specify whether the head of state was residing in a hotel or another facility in Geneva, suggesting that those present on-site would be better positioned to answer.

The government maintains that Cameroonian institutions continue to function normally despite the president’s absence. The main administrative officials remain in their positions, and the ministers are continuing their activities, assured René Emmanuel Sadi.

This absence, however, remains a concern for part of the population. The minister acknowledged that it is natural for Cameroonians to worry about their president’s situation, who is regarded as the “father of the nation,” while asserting that a stay could be prolonged for reasons beyond his control.

A Reshuffle Still Expected

The formation of a new government also remains pending. Paul Biya had announced this prospect after his re-election in October, but eight months later, no reshuffle has been officially announced.

René Emmanuel Sadi stated that only the president could determine the right moment to form a new team. He dismissed the idea of a paralysis of government action, reminding that the Prime Minister and ministers are still in office and must continue to carry out their functions.

“The president has made an announcement, but all the ministers are in office,” he affirmed. The minister urged government members to focus on their tasks rather than speculate on the composition of the future team.

The constitutional revision adopted in April, which established a vice-presidential position, has also not been followed by an appointment. René Emmanuel Sadi explained that Paul Biya is taking the time to evaluate the profile of the future holder, given the significance of this role.

The government spokesperson mentioned the need for solid experience, while not excluding the possibility of appointing a younger person. When asked about his own ambitions, René Emmanuel Sadi assured that he is not one of those who fidget, asserting that this decision does not depend on him.