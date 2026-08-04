Central African Republic: a Swiss national and a soldier killed in an attack north of Bangui.

A Swiss national and a Central African soldier were killed on Saturday afternoon during an armed attack in Imohoro, a village located about fifty kilometers north of Bangui. The assault, which took place on the outskirts of the capital, has raised concerns among residents already facing persistent insecurity in the region.

According to initial information gathered on the spot, the two men were in the area as part of a mission related to gold prospecting. The Swiss national was accompanied by a sergeant from the Central African Armed Forces when their convoy was targeted by unidentified armed men.

Videos and photographs shared on social media show the bodies of a Central African soldier and a white man lying on the ground in the bush. The authenticity of these images has not been independently verified, but local sources have confirmed the deaths of both men.

Alerted by residents, a unit of the Central African Armed Forces based in Damara, about ten kilometers from Imohoro, quickly intervened. The soldiers exchanged fire with the assailants for several minutes, before they fled, according to a military source.

A regularly affected area

The military then recovered the bodies of the sergeant and the Swiss national, which were transferred to Bangui. The Swiss delegation in the Central African Republic had not responded by Sunday morning to this attack.

No claims of responsibility have been made, and the identity of the assailants remains unknown. Central African authorities have yet to provide details on the specific circumstances of the attack or the exact number of men involved.

The Imohoro area, located north of Bangui, regularly faces armed attacks, acts of banditry, and robberies. This situation limits the movement of residents and disrupts their daily activities.

The Central African Armed Forces have increased patrols in the area and are conducting combing operations in an attempt to locate the assailants. Search efforts continued on Sunday, with no information available on any possible arrests.