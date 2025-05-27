GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Bac-1 2025 in Togo: written exams begin with 90,249 candidates in the running

Bac-1 2025 in Togo: written exams begin with 90,249 candidates in the running

Society
By Kevin Aka
Update:
1 min.
The examination season for the 2024–2025 academic year has officially kicked off in Togo. On Monday, May 26, written tests for the first part of the Baccalaureate (BAC 1) began across the entire country.

A total of 90,249 candidates from general, technical, and vocational education streams are taking part in this session. For them, the BAC 1 is not only a prerequisite for entering the final year of secondary school but also a decisive assessment of their academic progress.

To ensure the integrity of the examination process, administrative and educational authorities visited various centers. Prefects, local elected officials, mayors, and representatives of the Ministry of Education toured several exam sites to ensure strict compliance with official guidelines and the availability of supervisors.

“We are here to ensure optimal exam conditions. This academic milestone is a true barometer of the quality of our education system,” said Isaac Tchiakpe, Minister of Technical Education and Handicrafts, during a visit to the centers.

The exams will continue through Friday, May 30. Based on early observations, the tests are proceeding in a calm and well-organized environment. The government has implemented the necessary measures to ensure security, the availability of test materials, and strict adherence to the official schedule.

The BAC 1 exam is a key stage in the educational journey of Togolese students. It serves both to assess their knowledge and to test the resilience of the national education system as a whole.

West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

