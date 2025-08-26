BY COUNTRIES
"Avoid overly religious people; they're stup!d," Omah Lay

Uncategorized
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.reading
The Nigerian Afrobeats star, Omah Lay, shook the internet this weekend with a series of posts on Instagram. Sharing life advice, the artist called people who are “too religious” “stupid.”

The hitmaker behind “Godly” and “soso” shared a story where he encouraged his followers to “love yourselves,” “raise your frequency,” and “seek the truth.” But it was the line “Avoid people who are too religious, they’re stupid” that caught attention and sparked a wave of mixed reactions.

Some users praised his frankness, saying he put words to a general discomfort with excessive religiosity. Others, however, denounced the comment as intolerant and disrespectful toward believers.

“Finally someone who dares to say it!” one fan enthused, while another protested: “Who are you to judge people’s faith?”

An artist on a constant spiritual quest

This isn’t an isolated moment in Omah Lay’s journey. For several years, the artist has been exploring themes related to spirituality, the search for meaning, and inner struggles in his songs.

His latest album, Boy Alone, reflects a mix of vulnerability and existential questions. While the Instagram story has disappeared, as is the nature of the platform, the debate continues to stir up the internet.

For some, Omah Lay embodies a free spirit who challenges taboos. For others, his remarks amount to needless provocation from an artist whose influence should be exercised with more caution.

