Nawell Madani is moving in the trailer for Until the End.

Nawell MadaniNetflix on July 8. The artist, who rose to fame through the Jamel Comedy Club and is known for her one-woman shows, plays a mother faced with her child’s serious illness, a role radically different from her previous comedic appearances.

Born and raised in Belgium, Nawell Madani studied marketing before joining a dance company and then turning to comedy. Her career has been built between stage and screen: sold-out shows, a Globe de Cristal for Best Stand-Up Artist in 2015 for I’m the Most Belgian, and the socially acclaimed series So Far So Good, praised on Netflix. In recent years, she has gradually made a dramatic turn, which is confirmed with this new feature film.

Until the End is co-directed by Nawell Madani and Ludovic Colbeau-Justin. The screenplay is written by Walid Afkir and Mohamed Benyekhlef, with an original idea developed by Nawell Madani and Pablo Mehler. The film also features Guillaume Gouix and Nicolas Briançon, who respectively portray the main character’s former partner and the doctor supporting the family.

A Mother on the Brink

In Until the End, Nawell Madani plays Jada, a woman who has sacrificed everything to become a mother. After a long journey of procreation involving an embryo donation, her life is turned upside down when her young son is diagnosed with leukemia and requires a transplant. The story raises the central question of finding a compatible donor and the consequences for an already fragile family.

The trailer reveals a marked dramatic intensity: Jada refuses to give up and embarks on a determined quest to save her child, ready to push her own limits. The film explores parental anguish, the medical challenges related to transplants, and the relational tensions that arise when time and resources become crucial factors.

Nawell Madani’s performance, far from the codes of humor, relies on a serious and restrained interpretation. Her involvement goes beyond acting: she participated in writing the project, which attests to a comprehensive artistic investment in this dramatic direction. Guillaume Gouix and Nicolas Briançon complete the cast, bringing characters grappling with the ethical and emotional dilemmas of the narrative.

On a personal level, Nawell Madani shares her life with Djebril Zonga; the couple welcomed a daughter, Lou, in 2021, after a difficult parenting journey. Between stage and screens, she continues to pursue multiple projects: her one-woman show Just Short, released in 2024, has confirmed that the stage remains a major expression ground for her.

The trailer for Until the End was released in recent days, and the film will be accessible on Netflix starting July 8.