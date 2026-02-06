Allada: a woman found and arrested inside the locked vehicle of a female executive in front of a bank

An unusually strange scene unfolded this Tuesday, February 3, 2026, around 10 a.m., in front of a bank near Allada’s bus station.

According to information from Les 4 Vérités, a municipal administrative officer who had come to perform a banking operation made a discovery as unexpected as it was alarming upon her return.

After parking her vehicle and going inside the banking establishment, the Director found, upon return, the presence of a woman seated inside her car, which had been left locked.

Startled and visibly shocked, she immediately alerted the authorities. The Republican Police, dispatched to the scene, quickly intervened. The woman found in the vehicle was arrested on the spot and then taken to a patrol car. According to witnesses, she had hidden her face under a pagne at the moment of her arrest.

The exact circumstances of this incident remain unclear. Some sources mention the possibility of malicious intent, but no hypothesis has been officially confirmed. Investigators are notably seeking to understand how the suspect could access a properly locked vehicle and what her real motivations were.

The procedure is proceeding. The arrested woman is expected to be presented to the public prosecutor, according to corroborating information.

The incident sparked a strong reaction among the local population, reviving calls for vigilance, particularly in high-traffic areas.