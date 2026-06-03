Benin: a suspected network of motorcycle thefts and burglaries dismantled in Porto-Novo

The police station of the 1st district of Porto-Novo arrested several suspects during an operation conducted at dawn on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in the Ouémé department, according to a statement from the Republican Police of Benin, the only available source at this stage. This intervention, carried out as part of a security and anti-illicit activities action, was coordinated with the units deployed on the ground.

The police station of the 1st district of Porto-Novo arrested several suspects during an operation conducted at dawn on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in the Ouémé department, according to a statement from the Republican Police of Benin, the only available source at this stage.

The main suspect, described as actively sought for burglary and violent theft, was caught in the act while preparing, according to the authorities, to break into a house in the Ahouantonkomè neighborhood, in the 1st district of the capital. Investigators attribute to him a presumed involvement in several motorcycle thefts recorded in the Ouémé department, including the theft of a PCX motorcycle and several mobile phones. The Republican Police specifies that he is said to be a repeat offender who has previously spent several stints in prison for armed robbery, without providing further details.

Investigations conducted following this initial arrest led to the apprehension of several presumed accomplices. An individual presented as a receiver, who came from Cotonou to transport a stolen Haojue 115 motorcycle, was arrested at Djrègbé, a locality located on the Porto-Novo – Cotonou axis. The alleged transaction involved an amount of 180,000 CFA francs (approximately 275 euros).

Investigations underway to establish the extent of the network

The operation was coordinated by police commissioner Marcien Delidji. It is part of a series of interventions by the police station of the 1st district of Porto-Novo against urban crime: on May 13, four suspects had already been arrested for similar motorcycle thefts and burglaries in the same area, according to information published at the time by La Nouvelle Tribune.

The total number of suspects arrested during the June 2 operation is not specified in the statement. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the activities of the network and to identify any additional accomplices. The suspects are presumed innocent.