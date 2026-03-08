Adjarra and Avrankou municipalities: the new boards of directors and chairs of commissions unveiled

In the communes of Adjarra and Avrankou, the new district chiefs (CA) as well as the presidents of the standing commissions are now known.

This step comes after the installation of the new municipal councils, thus marking the gradual establishment of the local governance architecture.



The municipal councillors met to designate the officials responsible for leading the districts and for guiding the various standing commissions within the municipal councils. These commissions are technical bodies charged with examining sectoral files before they are adopted in the council session.

In each of the two municipalities, the designation of the district chiefs helps complete the local political team around the mayor and his deputies. The presidents and rapporteurs of the standing commissions were also chosen to ensure follow-up on issues relating to finances, infrastructure, social affairs, education, or local development.

The Avrankou municipality’s district chiefs (CA) installed are as follows:

Atchoukpa : Vincent Boco,

Avrankou (central district) : Théophile Zounon,

Djomon : Alexis Adjibodé,

Gbozounmè : Armel Ahouandjinou,

Kouti : Fidèle Zossou,

Ouanho : Léonard Kpoton,

Sado : Séraphin Dossou

Presidents of the standing commissions – Avrankou

Commission on Economic and Financial Affairs: Alexis Adjibodé

Commission on Land and Environmental Affairs: Armel Ahouandjinou

Commission on Social and Cultural Affairs: Fidèle Zossou

Commission on Infrastructure, Equipment and Transport: Léonard Kpoton

Commission on Education, Health, Youth and Sports: Séraphin Dossou

Commission on Security and Peace: Théophile Zounon



