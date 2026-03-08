Abomey-Calavi: Two alleged thieves narrowly escape vigilante justice

In Abomey-Calavi, in the Houédo-Gligbè neighborhood, two men suspected of stealing jeans narrowly escaped lynching by an angry crowd, according to Banouto.

The incident occurred when these individuals were caught in the act while attempting to steal jeans in this locality.

Alerted, residents quickly converged on the scene, expressing their anger and threatening to take reprisals against the two suspects.

Acting promptly, officers from the Republican Police dispatched to the scene managed to bring the situation under control, preventing the alleged thieves from becoming victims of mob justice.

The authorities then took the two men to the appropriate police station to place them in custody.

The case is now in the hands of the judicial authorities, who are responsible for pursuing the appropriate legal proceedings.

The police intervention helped prevent a violent outbreak and ensure that the suspects are treated in accordance with the law.