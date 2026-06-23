World Cup 2026: Jordan in a 3-4-2-1 against Petkovic’s Algeria 4-3-3

Jordan and Algeria meet in Group J of the 2026 World Cup with both teams seeking their first points after opening defeats.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

For their second match in Group J of the 2026 World Cup, Jordan and Algeria meet on June 23 at 4:00 GMT+1 at Levi’s Stadium. Both teams are looking to bounce back after opening defeats, with Jordan losing 1-3 to Austria and Algeria falling 0-3 against Argentina. This match is crucial for both nations, who currently have no points and are targeting a decisive response to keep their hopes alive in this group stage.

Jordan line up with a three-man defence anchored by Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al-Arab and Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab, with a four-man diamond midfield led by Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Nizar Al-Rashdan, supported further forward by Mousa Tamari, Ali Olwan and Mahmoud Al-Mardi, in a 3-4-2-1 tactical setup adopted by head coach Jamal Sellami. This organisation is designed to pack the midfield to counter Algeria’s strength and prioritise quick releases down the wings.

For their part, Vladimir Petkovic’s Fennecs opt for a traditional 4-3-3 with goalkeeper Luca Zidane between the posts. The defensive line features Rafik Belghali, Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini and Rayan Aït-Nouri. The midfield trio is made up of Hicham Boudaoui, Ramiz Zerrouki and Ibrahim Maza, while the attack relies on Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri and Farès Chaïbi. Algeria are banking on defensive solidity combined with the technical quality of their midfielders and Mahrez’s attacking creativity in support of Gouiri and Chaïbi.

Jordan lineup analysis

Jordan present a 3-4-2-1 system that will demand significant defensive work from their midfielders and forwards. Yazeed Abu Laila starts in goal, protected by a three-man defence with Abdallah Nasib on the right side, Yazan Al-Arab in the centre and Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab on the left. The packed midfield will be organised around Noor Al-Rawabdeh on the right, Nizar Al-Rashdan on the left, and Ehsan Haddad and Mohannad Abu Taha in more central roles. Mousa Tamari and Ali Olwan will take up the advanced playmaking roles, supporting the central striker, Mahmoud Al-Mardi.

Head coach Jamal Sellami has chosen this setup to consolidate the middle lines and encourage quick transitions forward. The presence of players such as Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Mousa Tamari underlines the attacking ambition despite a fairly cautious defensive configuration with a back three.

Algeria lineup analysis

Algeria opt for a classic 4-3-3 under Vladimir Petkovic. In defence, Rafik Belghali starts on the right, Aïssa Mandi and Ramy Bensebaini in the centre, and Rayan Aït-Nouri on the left flank. The midfield is structured around Hicham Boudaoui, Ramiz Zerrouki and Ibrahim Maza, balancing defensive cover and attacking support. The attack is led by Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri and Farès Chaïbi, with Mahrez as the right-sided wide playmaker and Gouiri as the central striker.

Petkovic is relying on the experience of his defenders and the creativity of his midfielders to control the middle of the pitch, while giving his wingers considerable freedom to unsettle the opposition defence. The 4-3-3 system allows for a flexible approach, with mobile players capable of adapting to the defensive and attacking phases of the match.

Starting lineups

Jordan
System3-4-2-1Head coachJamal Sellami
Starters11
  1. 1 Yazeed Abu Laila Goalkeeper
  2. 3 Abdallah Nasib Defender
  3. 5 Yazan Al-Arab Defender
  4. 4 Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab Defender
  5. 23 Ehsan Haddad Midfielder
  6. 21 Nizar Al-Rashdan Midfielder
  7. 8 Noor Al-Rawabdeh Midfielder
  8. 20 Mohannad Abu Taha Midfielder
  9. 13 Mahmoud Al-Mardi Forward
  10. 9 Ali Olwan Forward
  11. 10 Mousa Tamari Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 Noureddin Zaid
  • 22 Abdallah Al-Fakhouri
  • 16 Mo Abualnadi
  • 2 Mohammad Ali Hasheesh
  • 17 Saleem Obaid
  • 19 Saad Al Rousan
  • 26 Anas Badawi
  • 18 Mohammad Abu Ghoush
  • 6 Amer Jamous
  • 14 Rajaei Ayed
  • 15 Ibrahim Sadeh
  • 25 Mohammad Al Daoud
  • 7 Mohammad Abu Zrayq
  • 24 Ali Al Azaizah
  • 11 Odeh Fakhoury
Algeria
System4-3-3Head coachVladimir Petkovic
Starters11
  1. 23 Luca Zidane Goalkeeper
  2. 17 Rafik Belghali Defender
  3. 2 Aïssa Mandi Defender
  4. 21 Ramy Bensebaini Defender
  5. 15 Rayan Aït-Nouri Defender
  6. 14 Hicham Boudaoui Midfielder
  7. 6 Ramiz Zerrouki Midfielder
  8. 22 Ibrahim Maza Midfielder
  9. 7 Riyad Mahrez Forward
  10. 9 Amine Gouiri Forward
  11. 10 Farès Chaïbi Forward
Substitutes14
  • 1 Melvin Mastil
  • 16 Oussama Benbot
  • 3 Achref Abada
  • 4 Mohamed Tougai
  • 5 Zineddine Belaid
  • 13 Jaouen Hadjam
  • 26 Samir Sophian Chergui
  • 8 Houssem Aouar
  • 19 Nabil Bentaleb
  • 24 Yassine Titraoui
  • 11 Anis Hadj Moussa
  • 20 Adil Boulbina
  • 12 Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali
  • 25 Farès Ghedjemis
Jordan
Upcoming Levi's Stadium
Algeria
23/06/2026 04:00 Group J
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group J schedule
View full schedule
Group J
Argentina
Finished Arrowhead Stadium
Algeria
Group J
Austria
Finished Levi's Stadium
Jordan
Group J
Argentina
Finished AT&T Stadium
Austria
Group J
Jordan
Upcoming Levi's Stadium
Algeria
Group J
Algeria
Upcoming Arrowhead Stadium
Austria
Group J
Jordan
Upcoming AT&T Stadium
Argentina
Group J
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Argentina22005056
Austria21013303
Jordan100113-20
Algeria100103-30
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