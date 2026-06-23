World Cup 2026: Jordan in a 3-4-2-1 against Petkovic’s Algeria 4-3-3

Jordan and Algeria meet in Group J of the 2026 World Cup with both teams seeking their first points after opening defeats.

For their second match in Group J of the 2026 World Cup, Jordan and Algeria meet on June 23 at 4:00 GMT+1 at Levi’s Stadium. Both teams are looking to bounce back after opening defeats, with Jordan losing 1-3 to Austria and Algeria falling 0-3 against Argentina. This match is crucial for both nations, who currently have no points and are targeting a decisive response to keep their hopes alive in this group stage.

Jordan line up with a three-man defence anchored by Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al-Arab and Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab, with a four-man diamond midfield led by Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Nizar Al-Rashdan, supported further forward by Mousa Tamari, Ali Olwan and Mahmoud Al-Mardi, in a 3-4-2-1 tactical setup adopted by head coach Jamal Sellami. This organisation is designed to pack the midfield to counter Algeria’s strength and prioritise quick releases down the wings.

For their part, Vladimir Petkovic’s Fennecs opt for a traditional 4-3-3 with goalkeeper Luca Zidane between the posts. The defensive line features Rafik Belghali, Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini and Rayan Aït-Nouri. The midfield trio is made up of Hicham Boudaoui, Ramiz Zerrouki and Ibrahim Maza, while the attack relies on Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri and Farès Chaïbi. Algeria are banking on defensive solidity combined with the technical quality of their midfielders and Mahrez’s attacking creativity in support of Gouiri and Chaïbi.

Jordan lineup analysis

Jordan present a 3-4-2-1 system that will demand significant defensive work from their midfielders and forwards. Yazeed Abu Laila starts in goal, protected by a three-man defence with Abdallah Nasib on the right side, Yazan Al-Arab in the centre and Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab on the left. The packed midfield will be organised around Noor Al-Rawabdeh on the right, Nizar Al-Rashdan on the left, and Ehsan Haddad and Mohannad Abu Taha in more central roles. Mousa Tamari and Ali Olwan will take up the advanced playmaking roles, supporting the central striker, Mahmoud Al-Mardi.

Head coach Jamal Sellami has chosen this setup to consolidate the middle lines and encourage quick transitions forward. The presence of players such as Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Mousa Tamari underlines the attacking ambition despite a fairly cautious defensive configuration with a back three.

Algeria lineup analysis

Algeria opt for a classic 4-3-3 under Vladimir Petkovic. In defence, Rafik Belghali starts on the right, Aïssa Mandi and Ramy Bensebaini in the centre, and Rayan Aït-Nouri on the left flank. The midfield is structured around Hicham Boudaoui, Ramiz Zerrouki and Ibrahim Maza, balancing defensive cover and attacking support. The attack is led by Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri and Farès Chaïbi, with Mahrez as the right-sided wide playmaker and Gouiri as the central striker.

Petkovic is relying on the experience of his defenders and the creativity of his midfielders to control the middle of the pitch, while giving his wingers considerable freedom to unsettle the opposition defence. The 4-3-3 system allows for a flexible approach, with mobile players capable of adapting to the defensive and attacking phases of the match.

Starting lineups

Jordan System 3-4-2-1 Head coach Jamal Sellami Starters 11 1 Yazeed Abu Laila Goalkeeper 3 Abdallah Nasib Defender 5 Yazan Al-Arab Defender 4 Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab Defender 23 Ehsan Haddad Midfielder 21 Nizar Al-Rashdan Midfielder 8 Noor Al-Rawabdeh Midfielder 20 Mohannad Abu Taha Midfielder 13 Mahmoud Al-Mardi Forward 9 Ali Olwan Forward 10 Mousa Tamari Forward Substitutes 15 12 Noureddin Zaid

22 Abdallah Al-Fakhouri

16 Mo Abualnadi

2 Mohammad Ali Hasheesh

17 Saleem Obaid

19 Saad Al Rousan

26 Anas Badawi

18 Mohammad Abu Ghoush

6 Amer Jamous

14 Rajaei Ayed

15 Ibrahim Sadeh

25 Mohammad Al Daoud

7 Mohammad Abu Zrayq

24 Ali Al Azaizah

11 Odeh Fakhoury Algeria System 4-3-3 Head coach Vladimir Petkovic Starters 11 23 Luca Zidane Goalkeeper 17 Rafik Belghali Defender 2 Aïssa Mandi Defender 21 Ramy Bensebaini Defender 15 Rayan Aït-Nouri Defender 14 Hicham Boudaoui Midfielder 6 Ramiz Zerrouki Midfielder 22 Ibrahim Maza Midfielder 7 Riyad Mahrez Forward 9 Amine Gouiri Forward 10 Farès Chaïbi Forward Substitutes 14 1 Melvin Mastil

16 Oussama Benbot

3 Achref Abada

4 Mohamed Tougai

5 Zineddine Belaid

13 Jaouen Hadjam

26 Samir Sophian Chergui

8 Houssem Aouar

19 Nabil Bentaleb

24 Yassine Titraoui

11 Anis Hadj Moussa

20 Adil Boulbina

12 Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali

25 Farès Ghedjemis

Jordan Upcoming 04:00 Levi's Stadium Algeria Algeria Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group J schedule View full schedule View match details for Argentina - Algeria Match center Argentina - Algeria Argentina 3-0 3-0 Algeria Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 8' VAR VAR - F. Chaibi 17' ⚽ But - L. Messi 1-0 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Montiel (remplace N. Molina) 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Martinez (remplace J. Alvarez) 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Almada (remplace N. Gonzalez) 60' ⚽ But - L. Messi 2-0 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Boudaoui (remplace H. Aouar) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gouiri (remplace M. Amoura) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hadj Moussa (remplace R. Mahrez) 76' ⚽ But - L. Messi 3-0 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Messi (remplace N. Paz) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Romero (remplace N. Otamendi) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Bentaleb (remplace A. Boulbina) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Maza (remplace R. Zerrouki) 8' ⚽ But - F. Chaibi 0-1 Line-ups Argentina System 4-4-2 Coach Lionel Scaloni Starters 11 23 Emiliano Martínez Goalkeeper 4 Gonzalo Montiel Defender 13 Cristian Romero Defender 6 Lisandro Martínez Defender 25 Facundo Medina Defender 7 Rodrigo De Paul Midfielder 20 Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder 24 Enzo Fernández Midfielder 16 Thiago Almada Midfielder 10 Lionel Messi Forward 22 Lautaro Martínez Forward Substitutes 15 26 Nahuel Molina

15 Nicolás González

9 Julián Alvarez

1 Juan Musso

12 Gerónimo Rulli

3 Nicolás Tagliafico

19 Nicolás Otamendi

2 Marcos Senesi

5 Leandro Paredes

8 Valentín Barco

11 Giovani Lo Celso

14 Exequiel Palacios

17 Giuliano Simeone

18 Nico Paz

21 José Manuel López Algeria System 4-3-3 Coach Vladimir Petkovic Starters 11 23 Luca Zidane Goalkeeper 17 Rafik Belghali Defender 2 Aïssa Mandi Defender 21 Ramy Bensebaini Defender 15 Rayan Aït-Nouri Defender 14 Hicham Boudaoui Midfielder 19 Nabil Bentaleb Midfielder 22 Ibrahim Maza Midfielder 11 Anis Hadj Moussa Forward 9 Amine Gouiri Forward 10 Farès Chaïbi Forward Substitutes 15 8 Houssem Aouar

7 Riyad Mahrez

18 Mohamed Amoura

1 Melvin Mastil

16 Oussama Benbot

3 Achref Abada

4 Mohamed Tougai

5 Zineddine Belaid

13 Jaouen Hadjam

26 Samir Sophian Chergui

6 Ramiz Zerrouki

24 Yassine Titraoui

20 Adil Boulbina

12 Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali

25 Farès Ghedjemis Match stats Tirs cadres : Argentina 6 / Algeria 0

: Argentina 6 / Algeria 0 Tirs : Argentina 10 / Algeria 7

: Argentina 10 / Algeria 7 Possession : Argentina 48% / Algeria 52%

: Argentina 48% / Algeria 52% Corners : Argentina 2 / Algeria 2

: Argentina 2 / Algeria 2 Fautes : Argentina 12 / Algeria 7

: Argentina 12 / Algeria 7 Passes : Argentina 561 / Algeria 595

: Argentina 561 / Algeria 595 Precision des passes : Argentina 90% / Algeria 92%

: Argentina 90% / Algeria 92% xG : Argentina 1.23 / Algeria 0.31 Key players Lionel Messi (Argentina) : note 10, 3 but(s)

(Argentina) : note 10, 3 but(s) Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Argentina) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Nicolás González (Argentina) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Argentina) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Luca Zidane (Algeria) : note 6.2, 3 arret(s)

(Algeria) : note 6.2, 3 arret(s) Cristian Romero (Argentina) : note 7.3

(Argentina) : note 7.3 Lisandro Martínez (Argentina) : note 7.3

(Argentina) : note 7.3 Aïssa Mandi (Algeria) : note 7.2

(Algeria) : note 7.2 Facundo Medina (Argentina) : note 7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 17/06/2026 Argentina 3-0 Algeria (World Cup) Group J Argentina Finished 3-0 Arrowhead Stadium Algeria Algeria View match details for Austria - Jordan Match center Austria - Jordan Austria 3-1 3-1 Jordan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 21' ⚽ But - R. Schmid 1-0 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Kalajdzic (remplace M. Arnautovic) 50' ⚽ But - A. Olwan 1-1 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - X. Schlager (remplace C. Chukwuemeka) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Alaba (remplace K. Danso) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Mwene (remplace P. Wanner) 67' VAR VAR - M. Arnautovic 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abualnadi (remplace S. Obaid) 76' ⚽ But - Y. Al Arab 2-1 77' Carton jaune - M. Sabitzer 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nasib (remplace S. Al Rosan) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Haddad (remplace M. Al Mardi) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Schmid (remplace P. Wimmer) 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Tamari (remplace M. Al Daoud) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Al Fakhouri (remplace A. Azaizeh) 90+12' ⚽ But - M. Arnautovic 3-1 67' ⚽ But - M. Arnautovic 2-1 Line-ups Austria System 4-2-3-1 Coach Ralf Rangnick Starters 11 1 Alexander Schlager Goalkeeper 5 Stefan Posch Defender 15 Philipp Lienhart Defender 8 David Alaba Defender 16 Phillipp Mwene Defender 6 Nicolas Seiwald Midfielder 4 Xaver Schlager Midfielder 18 Romano Schmid Midfielder 20 Konrad Laimer Midfielder 9 Marcel Sabitzer Midfielder 14 Saša Kalajdžić Forward Substitutes 15 7 Marko Arnautović

3 Kevin Danso

17 Carney Chukwuemeka

24 Paul Wanner

12 Florian Wiegele

13 Patrick Pentz

2 David Affengruber

23 Marco Friedl

25 Michael Svoboda

10 Florian Grillitsch

19 Dejan Ljubičić

22 Alexander Prass

26 Alessandro Schöpf

21 Patrick Wimmer

11 Michael Gregoritsch Jordan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Jamal Sellami Starters 11 1 Yazeed Abu Laila Goalkeeper 3 Abdallah Nasib Defender 5 Yazan Al-Arab Defender 16 Mo Abualnadi Defender 23 Ehsan Haddad Midfielder 21 Nizar Al-Rashdan Midfielder 8 Noor Al-Deen Al Rawabdeh Midfielder 20 Mohannad Abu Taha Midfielder 11 Odeh Fakhoury Forward 9 Ali Olwan Forward 10 Mousa Tamari Forward Substitutes 15 22 Abdallah Al-Fakhouri

12 Noureddin Zaid

4 Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab

17 Saleem Obaid

19 Saad Al Rousan

26 Anas Badawi

18 Mohammad Abu Ghoush

2 Mohammad Ali Hasheesh

6 Amer Jamous

14 Rajaei Ayed

15 Ibrahim Sadeh

25 Mohammad Al Daoud

7 Mohammad Abu Zrayq

13 Mahmoud Al-Mardi

24 Ali Al Azaizah Match stats Tirs cadres : Austria 2 / Jordan 4

: Austria 2 / Jordan 4 Tirs : Austria 8 / Jordan 10

: Austria 8 / Jordan 10 Possession : Austria 65% / Jordan 35%

: Austria 65% / Jordan 35% Corners : Austria 3 / Jordan 3

: Austria 3 / Jordan 3 Fautes : Austria 10 / Jordan 6

: Austria 10 / Jordan 6 Cartons jaunes : Austria 1 / Jordan 0

: Austria 1 / Jordan 0 Passes : Austria 522 / Jordan 280

: Austria 522 / Jordan 280 Precision des passes : Austria 85% / Jordan 75%

: Austria 85% / Jordan 75% xG : Austria 0.54 / Jordan 0.51 Key players Ali Olwan (Jordan) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Jordan) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Romano Schmid (Austria) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Austria) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Xaver Schlager (Austria) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Austria) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Alexander Schlager (Austria) : note 7.5, 3 arret(s)

(Austria) : note 7.5, 3 arret(s) Noor Al-Deen Al Rawabdeh (Jordan) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Jordan) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan) : note 7.3

(Jordan) : note 7.3 Philipp Lienhart (Austria) : note 7.2

(Austria) : note 7.2 Nicolas Seiwald (Austria) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group J Austria Finished 3-1 Levi's Stadium Jordan Jordan View match details for Argentina - Austria Match center Argentina - Austria Argentina 2-0 2-0 Austria Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 38' ⚽ But - L. Messi (passe F. Medina) 40' Carton jaune - S. Posch 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Romero (remplace N. Otamendi) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Almada (remplace J. Alvarez) 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Martinez (remplace N. Gonzalez) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Alaba (remplace M. Friedl) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Posch (remplace A. Prass) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Wanner (remplace M. Arnautovic) 76' Carton jaune - F. Medina 76' Carton jaune - K. Laimer 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Schmid (remplace P. Wimmer) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. de Paul (remplace L. Paredes) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Medina (remplace N. Tagliafico) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Gregoritsch (remplace C. Chukwuemeka) 90+2' Carton jaune - L. Paredes 90+5' ⚽ But - L. Messi Line-ups Argentina System 4-4-2 Coach Lionel Scaloni Starters 11 23 Emiliano Martínez Goalkeeper 26 Nahuel Molina Defender 13 Cristian Romero Defender 6 Lisandro Martínez Defender 25 Facundo Medina Defender 7 Rodrigo De Paul Midfielder 20 Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder 24 Enzo Fernández Midfielder 16 Thiago Almada Midfielder 10 Lionel Messi Forward 22 Lautaro Martínez Forward Substitutes 15 19 Nicolás Otamendi

15 Nicolás González

9 Julián Alvarez

1 Juan Musso

12 Gerónimo Rulli

3 Nicolás Tagliafico

2 Marcos Senesi

4 Gonzalo Montiel

8 Valentín Barco

18 Nico Paz

5 Leandro Paredes

17 Giuliano Simeone

11 Giovani Lo Celso

14 Exequiel Palacios

21 José Manuel López Austria System 4-2-3-1 Coach Ralf Rangnick Starters 11 1 Alexander Schlager Goalkeeper 5 Stefan Posch Defender 3 Kevin Danso Defender 8 David Alaba Defender 20 Konrad Laimer Defender 6 Nicolas Seiwald Midfielder 4 Xaver Schlager Midfielder 18 Romano Schmid Midfielder 24 Paul Wanner Midfielder 9 Marcel Sabitzer Midfielder 11 Michael Gregoritsch Forward Substitutes 15 13 Patrick Pentz

12 Florian Wiegele

2 David Affengruber

23 Marco Friedl

25 Michael Svoboda

15 Philipp Lienhart

22 Alexander Prass

19 Dejan Ljubičić

21 Patrick Wimmer

10 Florian Grillitsch

17 Carney Chukwuemeka

26 Alessandro Schöpf

16 Phillipp Mwene

14 Saša Kalajdžić

7 Marko Arnautović Match stats Tirs cadres : Argentina 2 / Austria 1

: Argentina 2 / Austria 1 Tirs : Argentina 6 / Austria 5

: Argentina 6 / Austria 5 Possession : Argentina 57% / Austria 43%

: Argentina 57% / Austria 43% Corners : Argentina 1 / Austria 2

: Argentina 1 / Austria 2 Fautes : Argentina 10 / Austria 10

: Argentina 10 / Austria 10 Cartons jaunes : Argentina 1 / Austria 2

: Argentina 1 / Austria 2 Passes : Argentina 498 / Austria 377

: Argentina 498 / Austria 377 Precision des passes : Argentina 89% / Austria 84%

: Argentina 89% / Austria 84% xG : Argentina 1.36 / Austria 0.41 Key players Lionel Messi (Argentina) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Argentina) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Facundo Medina (Argentina) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Argentina) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) David Alaba (Austria) : note 7.9

(Austria) : note 7.9 Emiliano Martínez (Argentina) : note 6.7, 1 arret(s)

(Argentina) : note 6.7, 1 arret(s) Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) : note 7.2

(Argentina) : note 7.2 Enzo Fernández (Argentina) : note 7

(Argentina) : note 7 Cristian Romero (Argentina) : note 6.9

(Argentina) : note 6.9 Lisandro Martínez (Argentina) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group J Argentina Finished 2-0 AT&T Stadium Austria Austria View match details for Jordan - Algeria Match center Jordan - Algeria Jordan 04:00 Upcoming Algeria Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Jordan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Jamal Sellami Starters 11 1 Yazeed Abu Laila Goalkeeper 3 Abdallah Nasib Defender 5 Yazan Al-Arab Defender 4 Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab Defender 23 Ehsan Haddad Midfielder 21 Nizar Al-Rashdan Midfielder 8 Noor Al-Rawabdeh Midfielder 20 Mohannad Abu Taha Midfielder 13 Mahmoud Al-Mardi Forward 9 Ali Olwan Forward 10 Mousa Tamari Forward Substitutes 15 12 Noureddin Zaid

22 Abdallah Al-Fakhouri

16 Mo Abualnadi

2 Mohammad Ali Hasheesh

17 Saleem Obaid

19 Saad Al Rousan

26 Anas Badawi

18 Mohammad Abu Ghoush

6 Amer Jamous

14 Rajaei Ayed

15 Ibrahim Sadeh

25 Mohammad Al Daoud

7 Mohammad Abu Zrayq

24 Ali Al Azaizah

11 Odeh Fakhoury Algeria System 4-3-3 Coach Vladimir Petkovic Starters 11 23 Luca Zidane Goalkeeper 17 Rafik Belghali Defender 2 Aïssa Mandi Defender 21 Ramy Bensebaini Defender 15 Rayan Aït-Nouri Defender 14 Hicham Boudaoui Midfielder 6 Ramiz Zerrouki Midfielder 22 Ibrahim Maza Midfielder 7 Riyad Mahrez Forward 9 Amine Gouiri Forward 10 Farès Chaïbi Forward Substitutes 14 1 Melvin Mastil

16 Oussama Benbot

3 Achref Abada

4 Mohamed Tougai

5 Zineddine Belaid

13 Jaouen Hadjam

26 Samir Sophian Chergui

8 Houssem Aouar

19 Nabil Bentaleb

24 Yassine Titraoui

11 Anis Hadj Moussa

20 Adil Boulbina

12 Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali

25 Farès Ghedjemis Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group J Jordan Upcoming 04:00 Levi's Stadium Algeria Algeria View match details for Algeria - Austria Match center Algeria - Austria Algeria 03:00 Upcoming Austria Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group J Algeria Upcoming 03:00 Arrowhead Stadium Austria Austria View match details for Jordan - Argentina Match center Jordan - Argentina Jordan 03:00 Upcoming Argentina Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group J Jordan Upcoming 03:00 AT&T Stadium Argentina Argentina