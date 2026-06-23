Cotonou: the 13th district police station dismantles a drug trafficking network in Agla

The Republican Police is maintaining pressure on the distribution networks of illegal products in the economic capital.

The officers of the 13th arrondissement police station in Cotonou successfully conducted a targeted operation on the evening of Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The raid, planned within a compound located in the Petit Château neighborhood in Agla, resulted in the arrest of two individuals caught in the act.

A thorough search of the premises confirmed the investigators’ suspicions. The law enforcement officers seized a significant quantity of cannabis, found in both packaged and unpackaged forms.

Besides the drugs, the agents seized various logistical accessories evidently used for cutting and selling, including specific packaging and pairs of scissors, as well as a sum of cash.

According to the police hierarchy, the gathering of these various material evidence undeniably attests to the activity of marketing and reselling psychotropic substances right in the heart of the neighborhood.

Following their arrest, the two alleged repeat offenders were immediately taken to the police station for questioning. After the completion of the hearings and preliminary investigation formalities, the suspects were brought before the public prosecutor on Monday, June 22, 2026, to answer for their actions and to be informed about the continuation of their judicial proceedings.