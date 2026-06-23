Parakou: disappearance of the municipal councilor and sports figure Tadjou Dine Imorou Boukari

The municipality of Parakou has been struck by a painful loss. Municipal councilor Tadjou Dine Imorou Boukari passed away this Monday, June 22, 2026, in Cotonou.

This sudden disappearance has caused a strong emotional reaction within the local community, the municipal council, and the sports world, where the deceased was a vital and committed figure for the development of the city of Kobourou.

A Pillar of Municipal Financial Governance

Within the municipal institution, Tadjou Dine Imorou Boukari held a highly strategic position: that of President of the Economic and Financial Affairs Commission.

Recognized by his peers for his administrative rigor, keen sense of responsibility, and constant quest for efficiency in managing local resources, he was the architect of several essential budgetary reforms to support the economic expansion of the third city with a special status in Benin.

Beyond his political role, the man had a genuine passion for promoting youth. He channeled this energy into the associative field as the First Vice-President of the Elite Athletic Club of Parakou.

In this position, he was fully committed to supporting athletes and advocated for making sports a powerful vehicle for social cohesion and development for the youth of the North.

Since the announcement of his passing, tributes have been pouring in. The Executive Board of the Elite Athletic Club of Parakou, along with many elected colleagues, civil society actors, and citizens, have expressed their deep sadness and honored the memory of a man who was available, attentive, and deeply committed to the common good.