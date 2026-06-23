Benin: Claudy Siar announces the end of the mandatory DNA test for Afro-descendants.

The process of recognizing Beninese nationality for Afro-descendants could see a new development. Claudy Siar, who recently became a Beninese citizen and was appointed a special advisor to the presidency, announced the end of the systematic requirement for DNA testing for those wishing to obtain Beninese nationality through recognition.

The special advisor to President Romuald Wadagni on culture, media, and the visibility of Benin, Claudy Siar, announced a relaxation in the procedure for recognizing Beninese nationality for Afro-descendants. In a video message addressed to the individuals concerned, he stated that it is no longer necessary to take a DNA test to initiate the process.

“Message to Afro-descendants who wish to become Beninese: from now on, to obtain Beninese nationality, it is no longer necessary to take a DNA test,” Claudy Siar declared in this communication broadcasted on his social media.

According to him, candidates simply need to submit their application to the organization Retour Gagnant Bénin, whose contact information was provided in the description of his video. “You just need to send your application to Retour Gagnant Bénin,” he added, encouraging interested Afro-descendants to follow this route to become, like him and others before him, Beninese citizens.

An announcement for Afro-descendant diasporas

This statement comes as part of the policy of recognizing Beninese nationality for Afro-descendants, established by Benin to reconnect with the descendants of Africans deported from the continent throughout the history of the slave trade and slavery.

Until now, the question of proof of African origins was a central element of the application. The DNA test was viewed as one of the means discussed to establish this lineage. The announcement made by Claudy Siar thus suggests that this requirement will now be relaxed, in order to facilitate access to the procedure for a segment of the diaspora.

For many Afro-descendants, particularly in the Caribbean, the Americas, and other territories marked by the history of the transatlantic slave trade, reconstructing genealogical links often remains difficult. The erasure of records, family separations, and forced relocations complicate the establishment of a precisely documented lineage.

A memorial repair

Benin launched this recognition policy out of a desire for memorial repair and outreach to African diasporas. The country, with some cities like Ouidah playing a major role in the memory of the transatlantic slave trade, aims to make this initiative a bridge between Africa and its dispersed descendants around the world.

Claudy Siar himself embodies this dynamic. A well-known figure in Francophone media and a long-time advocate for African and Afro-Caribbean cultures, he recently obtained Beninese nationality. His personal journey, marked by a return to his roots, gives him a unique place in this program aimed at Afro-descendants.

The announcement of a relaxation regarding DNA testing should, however, be followed by an official clarification from the competent authorities. The procedure remains governed by the current laws and by the My Afro Origins platform, through which applicants must submit their applications. The required documents, eligibility criteria, and practical modalities remain essential elements for the success of the applications.

Beyond the administrative aspect, this potential evolution confirms the strategic importance that Benin places on its relationship with the diasporas. By further opening this pathway to nationality, the country seeks to reinforce its role as a land of memory, welcome, and reconnection for the descendants of deported Africans.