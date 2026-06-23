World Cup 2026: Norway beat Senegal 3-2 in a thriller at MetLife Stadium

Norway claimed an important victory over Senegal (3-2) on Monday, June 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium, during the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Marcus Pedersen, the Scandinavians confirmed their strong start to the tournament and remain in contention for qualification. Senegal, despite goals from Ismaïla Sarr, had to give way in the final minutes to Norway’s attacking strength.
This Group I match brought together two teams already one game into their pool campaign. Norway, after a comfortable win over Iraq (4-1), maintained their momentum, while Senegal were trying to relaunch their campaign after their opening defeat to France (1-3). This high-stakes clash lived up to expectations, producing an entertaining spectacle right to the end.
The match began at a brisk pace despite an early first change in the 13th minute, with Julian Ryerson coming on for Norway. The first half ended with the opening goal from Marcus Pedersen (43rd), who brought energy off the bench. Norway led 1-0 at the break.
The second half was marked by a quick equalizer from Erling Haaland, who converted a penalty shortly after the restart (48th), followed by a goal from Ismaïla Sarr (53rd) for Senegal. But Norway retook the lead through a Haaland finish (58th), set up by Patrick Berg, before withstanding Senegal’s attacks.
The tactical work of coach Stale Solbakken, using a 4-3-3, allowed for good defensive and attacking organization. For Senegal, Bouna Thiaw Pape lined up in a 4-2-3-1 with Sadio Mané as playmaker, but the finishing touch was lacking at the back.
Norway lean on Haaland and Ødegaard to take control
Stale Solbakken again deployed a 4-3-3 blending young talent and established players. Erling Haaland was decisive once more, scoring twice and putting pressure on the opposing defense. Captain Martin Ødegaard orchestrated play in midfield, supplying an assist for Haaland. Full-backs Julian Ryerson and David Møller Wolfe contributed to the defensive balance. Marcus Pedersen, who came on in the 13th minute, scored a crucial goal before the break. Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sørloth completed the attacking setup, offering dynamic options on the wings.
Senegal respond through Sarr and Mané but lack a cutting edge
Senegal opted for a 4-2-3-1 with Edouard Mendy in goal and a defense led by Kalidou Koulibaly and Moussa Niakhaté. In midfield, Idrissa Gana Gueye played a key box-to-box role, while Pape Gueye provided support. Sadio Mané was the essential attacking link, delivering an assist for Ismaïla Sarr, who scored twice. Nicolas Jackson was the focal point in attack. Despite having more possession (54%), the Lions of Teranga ran into Norway’s solidity and lacked efficiency in their finishing.
Norway
FinishedMetLife Stadium
Senegal
23/06/2026 01:00·Group I
Fil du match
13'↑↓Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace M. Pedersen)Norvège, 13e
43'⚽But - M. PedersenNorvège, 43e
46'↑↓Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace P. Berg)Norvège, 46e
48'⚽But - E. Haaland (passe M. Odegaard)Norvège, 48e
53'⚽But - I. Sarr (passe S. Mane)Sénégal, 53e
54'↑↓Remplacement - M. Diouf (remplace I. Jakobs)Sénégal, 54e
54'↑↓Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Mbaye)Sénégal, 54e
58'⚽But - E. Haaland (passe P. Berg)Norvège, 58e
63'↑↓Remplacement - E. Mendy (remplace M. Diaw)Sénégal, 63e
63'↑↓Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace P. Ciss)Sénégal, 63e
71'↑↓Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup)Norvège, 71e
72'↑↓Remplacement - K. Koulibaly (remplace P. M. Sarr)Sénégal, 72e
84'↑↓Remplacement - T. Heggem (remplace L. Ostigard)Norvège, 84e
84'↑↓Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb)Norvège, 84e
90+3'⚽But - I. Sarr (passe N. Jackson)Sénégal, 90+3e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Norway 6 / Senegal 3
Tirs : Norway 11 / Senegal 9
Possession : Norway 46% / Senegal 54%
Corners : Norway 4 / Senegal 1
Fautes : Norway 7 / Senegal 1
Passes : Norway 264 / Senegal 307
Precision des passes : Norway 84% / Senegal 89%
xG : Norway 1.76 / Senegal 0.71
Joueurs clés
Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.9, 2 but(s)
Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)
Marcus Pedersen (Norway) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)
Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Patrick Berg (Norway) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
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