World Cup 2026: Norway beat Senegal 3-2 in a thriller at MetLife Stadium

Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 at MetLife Stadium in Group I of the 2026 World Cup, powered by two goals from Erling Haaland and one from Marcus Pedersen.

Norway claimed an important victory over Senegal (3-2) on Monday, June 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium, during the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Marcus Pedersen, the Scandinavians confirmed their strong start to the tournament and remain in contention for qualification. Senegal, despite goals from Ismaïla Sarr, had to give way in the final minutes to Norway’s attacking strength.

This Group I match brought together two teams already one game into their pool campaign. Norway, after a comfortable win over Iraq (4-1), maintained their momentum, while Senegal were trying to relaunch their campaign after their opening defeat to France (1-3). This high-stakes clash lived up to expectations, producing an entertaining spectacle right to the end.

The match began at a brisk pace despite an early first change in the 13th minute, with Julian Ryerson coming on for Norway. The first half ended with the opening goal from Marcus Pedersen (43rd), who brought energy off the bench. Norway led 1-0 at the break.

The second half was marked by a quick equalizer from Erling Haaland, who converted a penalty shortly after the restart (48th), followed by a goal from Ismaïla Sarr (53rd) for Senegal. But Norway retook the lead through a Haaland finish (58th), set up by Patrick Berg, before withstanding Senegal’s attacks.

The tactical work of coach Stale Solbakken, using a 4-3-3, allowed for good defensive and attacking organization. For Senegal, Bouna Thiaw Pape lined up in a 4-2-3-1 with Sadio Mané as playmaker, but the finishing touch was lacking at the back.

Norway lean on Haaland and Ødegaard to take control

Stale Solbakken again deployed a 4-3-3 blending young talent and established players. Erling Haaland was decisive once more, scoring twice and putting pressure on the opposing defense. Captain Martin Ødegaard orchestrated play in midfield, supplying an assist for Haaland. Full-backs Julian Ryerson and David Møller Wolfe contributed to the defensive balance. Marcus Pedersen, who came on in the 13th minute, scored a crucial goal before the break. Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sørloth completed the attacking setup, offering dynamic options on the wings.

Senegal respond through Sarr and Mané but lack a cutting edge

Senegal opted for a 4-2-3-1 with Edouard Mendy in goal and a defense led by Kalidou Koulibaly and Moussa Niakhaté. In midfield, Idrissa Gana Gueye played a key box-to-box role, while Pape Gueye provided support. Sadio Mané was the essential attacking link, delivering an assist for Ismaïla Sarr, who scored twice. Nicolas Jackson was the focal point in attack. Despite having more possession (54%), the Lions of Teranga ran into Norway’s solidity and lacked efficiency in their finishing.

Norway Finished 3-2 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal Fil du match 13' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace M. Pedersen) 43' ⚽ But - M. Pedersen 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace P. Berg) 48' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe M. Odegaard) 53' ⚽ But - I. Sarr (passe S. Mane) 54' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Diouf (remplace I. Jakobs) 54' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Mbaye) 58' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe P. Berg) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Mendy (remplace M. Diaw) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace P. Ciss) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Koulibaly (remplace P. M. Sarr) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Heggem (remplace L. Ostigard) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) 90+3' ⚽ But - I. Sarr (passe N. Jackson) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Norway 6 / Senegal 3

: Norway 6 / Senegal 3 Tirs : Norway 11 / Senegal 9

: Norway 11 / Senegal 9 Possession : Norway 46% / Senegal 54%

: Norway 46% / Senegal 54% Corners : Norway 4 / Senegal 1

: Norway 4 / Senegal 1 Fautes : Norway 7 / Senegal 1

: Norway 7 / Senegal 1 Passes : Norway 264 / Senegal 307

: Norway 264 / Senegal 307 Precision des passes : Norway 84% / Senegal 89%

: Norway 84% / Senegal 89% xG : Norway 1.76 / Senegal 0.71 Joueurs clés Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.9, 2 but(s)

(Norway) : note 8.9, 2 but(s) Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Marcus Pedersen (Norway) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Norway) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Patrick Berg (Norway) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

Group I schedule View full schedule View match details for France - Senegal Match center France - Senegal France 3-1 3-1 Senegal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 66' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 1-0 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sarr (remplace I. Mbaye) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace H. Diarra) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace B. Barcola) 82' ⚽ But - B. Barcola 2-0 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Ndiaye) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Jackson (remplace B. Dieng) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace R. Cherki) 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Gueye (remplace P. Ciss) 90+5' ⚽ But - I. Mbaye 2-1 90+6' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 3-1 Line-ups France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 19 Theo Hernández Defender 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 20 Désiré Doué Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

26 Maxence Lacroix

21 Lucas Hernández

3 Lucas Digne

15 Ibrahima Konaté

2 Malo Gusto

6 Manu Koné

13 N'Golo Kanté

24 Rayan Cherki

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

9 Marcus Thuram

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

12 Bradley Barcola Senegal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 16 Edouard Mendy Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf Defender 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder 18 Ismaïla Sarr Midfielder 8 Lamine Camara Midfielder 10 Sadio Mané Midfielder 11 Nicolas Jackson Forward Substitutes 15 1 Yehvann Diouf

23 Mory Diaw

14 Ismail Jakobs

24 Antoine Mendy

2 Mamadou Sarr

4 Abdoulaye Seck

17 Pape Matar Sarr

6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss

13 Iliman Ndiaye

21 Habib Diarra

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

12 Cherif Ndiaye

7 Assane Diao

20 Ibrahim Mbaye

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng Match stats Tirs cadres : France 7 / Senegal 2

: France 7 / Senegal 2 Tirs : France 10 / Senegal 6

: France 10 / Senegal 6 Possession : France 54% / Senegal 46%

: France 54% / Senegal 46% Corners : France 6 / Senegal 4

: France 6 / Senegal 4 Fautes : France 4 / Senegal 9

: France 4 / Senegal 9 Passes : France 561 / Senegal 476

: France 561 / Senegal 476 Precision des passes : France 88% / Senegal 86%

: France 88% / Senegal 86% xG : France 1.86 / Senegal 0.44 Key players Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 7, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7, 1 but(s) Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s)

(Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s) Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 8

(France) : note 8 Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I France Finished 3-1 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal View match details for Iraq - Norway Match center Iraq - Norway Iraq 1-4 1-4 Norway Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 29' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 0-1 39' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-1 43' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 1-2 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Ismaeel (remplace Z. Iqbal) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Hamadi (remplace M. Farji) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace K. Thorstvedt) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Ali (remplace M. Saadoon) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Jasim (remplace A. Qasem) 76' ⚽ But - L. Ostigard 1-3 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Bayesh (remplace Meme) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Odegaard (remplace P. Berg) 86' Carton jaune - Z. Tahseen 90+6' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-4 90+7' ⚽ But - K. Thorstvedt 1-4 Line-ups Iraq System 4-4-2 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 12 Jalal Hassan Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 17 Ali Jasim Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward 9 Ali Al-Hamadi Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Basil

1 Fahad Talib

2 Rebin Sulaka

26 Frans Putros

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

25 Mustafa Saadoon

6 Munaf Younus

7 Youssef Amyn

21 Marko Farji

11 Ahmed Qasem

14 Zidane Iqbal

19 Kevin Yakob

20 Aimar Sher

10 Mohanad Ali

13 Ali Yousif Norway System 4-4-2 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 14 Fredrik Aursnes Midfielder 20 Antonio Nusa Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward Substitutes 15 12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

21 Andreas Schjelderup

19 Thelo Aasgaard

2 Morten Thorsby

16 Marcus Pedersen

6 Patrick Berg

22 Oscar Bobb

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

23 Jens Petter Hauge Match stats Tirs cadres : Iraq 1 / Norway 3

: Iraq 1 / Norway 3 Tirs : Iraq 11 / Norway 7

: Iraq 11 / Norway 7 Possession : Iraq 40% / Norway 60%

: Iraq 40% / Norway 60% Corners : Iraq 2 / Norway 4

: Iraq 2 / Norway 4 Fautes : Iraq 8 / Norway 10

: Iraq 8 / Norway 10 Passes : Iraq 260 / Norway 405

: Iraq 260 / Norway 405 Precision des passes : Iraq 81% / Norway 88%

: Iraq 81% / Norway 88% xG : Iraq 0.77 / Norway 1.90 Key players Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s)

(Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Aymen Hussein (Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) David Møller Wolfe (Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Merchas Doski (Iraq) : note 7.5

(Iraq) : note 7.5 Zidane Iqbal (Iraq) : note 6.9

(Iraq) : note 6.9 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 6.9

(Norway) : note 6.9 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Iraq Finished 1-4 Gillette Stadium Norway Norway View match details for France - Iraq Match center France - Iraq France 1-0 1-0 Iraq Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' Carton jaune - A. Al Ammari 14' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise) 26' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hussein (remplace A. Al Hamadi) Line-ups France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 3 Lucas Digne Defender 6 Manu Koné Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 12 Bradley Barcola Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

2 Malo Gusto

15 Ibrahima Konaté

21 Lucas Hernández

19 Theo Hernández

26 Maxence Lacroix

8 Aurélien Tchouaméni

13 N'Golo Kanté

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

24 Rayan Cherki

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

9 Marcus Thuram

20 Désiré Doué Iraq System 4-1-4-1 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 22 Ahmed Basil Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 11 Ahmed Qasem Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 14 Zidane Iqbal Midfielder 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward Substitutes 15 9 Ali Al-Hamadi

1 Fahad Talib

12 Jalal Hassan

6 Munaf Younus

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

26 Frans Putros

25 Mustafa Saadoon

2 Rebin Sulaka

17 Ali Jasim

20 Aimar Sher

19 Kevin Yakob

21 Marko Farji

7 Youssef Amyn

13 Ali Yousif

10 Mohanad Ali Match stats Tirs cadres : France 1 / Iraq 0

: France 1 / Iraq 0 Tirs : France 7 / Iraq 2

: France 7 / Iraq 2 Possession : France 58% / Iraq 42%

: France 58% / Iraq 42% Corners : France 1 / Iraq 1

: France 1 / Iraq 1 Fautes : France 5 / Iraq 2

: France 5 / Iraq 2 Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Iraq 1

: France 0 / Iraq 1 Passes : France 291 / Iraq 213

: France 291 / Iraq 213 Precision des passes : France 89% / Iraq 80%

: France 89% / Iraq 80% xG : France 0.24 / Iraq 0.16 Key players Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 8, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 8, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.2

(France) : note 7.2 Hussein Ali (Iraq) : note 7.2

(Iraq) : note 7.2 Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Akam Hashem (Iraq) : note 7

(Iraq) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9

(France) : note 6.9 Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I France Upcoming 1-0 Lincoln Financial Field Iraq Iraq View match details for Norway - Senegal Match center Norway - Senegal Norway 3-2 3-2 Senegal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 13' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace M. Pedersen) 43' ⚽ But - M. Pedersen 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace P. Berg) 48' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe M. Odegaard) 53' ⚽ But - I. Sarr (passe S. Mane) 54' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Diouf (remplace I. Jakobs) 54' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Mbaye) 58' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe P. Berg) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Mendy (remplace M. Diaw) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace P. Ciss) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Koulibaly (remplace P. M. Sarr) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Heggem (remplace L. Ostigard) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) 90+3' ⚽ But - I. Sarr (passe N. Jackson) Line-ups Norway System 4-3-3 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 14 Fredrik Aursnes Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward 20 Antonio Nusa Forward Substitutes 15 16 Marcus Pedersen

12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

19 Thelo Aasgaard

22 Oscar Bobb

21 Andreas Schjelderup

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

2 Morten Thorsby

6 Patrick Berg

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

23 Jens Petter Hauge Senegal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 16 Edouard Mendy Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf Defender 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder 18 Ismaïla Sarr Midfielder 8 Lamine Camara Midfielder 10 Sadio Mané Midfielder 11 Nicolas Jackson Forward Substitutes 15 23 Mory Diaw

1 Yehvann Diouf

2 Mamadou Sarr

14 Ismail Jakobs

4 Abdoulaye Seck

24 Antoine Mendy

6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

13 Iliman Ndiaye

17 Pape Matar Sarr

21 Habib Diarra

20 Ibrahim Mbaye

7 Assane Diao

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng

12 Cherif Ndiaye Match stats Tirs cadres : Norway 6 / Senegal 3

: Norway 6 / Senegal 3 Tirs : Norway 11 / Senegal 9

: Norway 11 / Senegal 9 Possession : Norway 46% / Senegal 54%

: Norway 46% / Senegal 54% Corners : Norway 4 / Senegal 1

: Norway 4 / Senegal 1 Fautes : Norway 7 / Senegal 1

: Norway 7 / Senegal 1 Passes : Norway 264 / Senegal 307

: Norway 264 / Senegal 307 Precision des passes : Norway 84% / Senegal 89%

: Norway 84% / Senegal 89% xG : Norway 1.76 / Senegal 0.71 Key players Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.9, 2 but(s)

(Norway) : note 8.9, 2 but(s) Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Marcus Pedersen (Norway) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Norway) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Patrick Berg (Norway) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Sadio Mané (Senegal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Senegal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s)

(Norway) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : note 6.2, 3 arret(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Norway Finished 3-2 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal View match details for Norway - France Match center Norway - France Norway 20:00 Upcoming France Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Norway Upcoming 20:00 Gillette Stadium France France View match details for Senegal - Iraq Match center Senegal - Iraq Senegal 20:00 Upcoming Iraq Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Senegal Upcoming 20:00 BMO Field Iraq Iraq