World Cup 2026: Norway beat Senegal 3-2 in a thriller at MetLife Stadium

Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 at MetLife Stadium in Group I of the 2026 World Cup, powered by two goals from Erling Haaland and one from Marcus Pedersen.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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SUMMARY

Norway claimed an important victory over Senegal (3-2) on Monday, June 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium, during the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Marcus Pedersen, the Scandinavians confirmed their strong start to the tournament and remain in contention for qualification. Senegal, despite goals from Ismaïla Sarr, had to give way in the final minutes to Norway’s attacking strength.

This Group I match brought together two teams already one game into their pool campaign. Norway, after a comfortable win over Iraq (4-1), maintained their momentum, while Senegal were trying to relaunch their campaign after their opening defeat to France (1-3). This high-stakes clash lived up to expectations, producing an entertaining spectacle right to the end.

The match began at a brisk pace despite an early first change in the 13th minute, with Julian Ryerson coming on for Norway. The first half ended with the opening goal from Marcus Pedersen (43rd), who brought energy off the bench. Norway led 1-0 at the break.

The second half was marked by a quick equalizer from Erling Haaland, who converted a penalty shortly after the restart (48th), followed by a goal from Ismaïla Sarr (53rd) for Senegal. But Norway retook the lead through a Haaland finish (58th), set up by Patrick Berg, before withstanding Senegal’s attacks.

The tactical work of coach Stale Solbakken, using a 4-3-3, allowed for good defensive and attacking organization. For Senegal, Bouna Thiaw Pape lined up in a 4-2-3-1 with Sadio Mané as playmaker, but the finishing touch was lacking at the back.

Norway lean on Haaland and Ødegaard to take control

Stale Solbakken again deployed a 4-3-3 blending young talent and established players. Erling Haaland was decisive once more, scoring twice and putting pressure on the opposing defense. Captain Martin Ødegaard orchestrated play in midfield, supplying an assist for Haaland. Full-backs Julian Ryerson and David Møller Wolfe contributed to the defensive balance. Marcus Pedersen, who came on in the 13th minute, scored a crucial goal before the break. Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sørloth completed the attacking setup, offering dynamic options on the wings.

Senegal respond through Sarr and Mané but lack a cutting edge

Senegal opted for a 4-2-3-1 with Edouard Mendy in goal and a defense led by Kalidou Koulibaly and Moussa Niakhaté. In midfield, Idrissa Gana Gueye played a key box-to-box role, while Pape Gueye provided support. Sadio Mané was the essential attacking link, delivering an assist for Ismaïla Sarr, who scored twice. Nicolas Jackson was the focal point in attack. Despite having more possession (54%), the Lions of Teranga ran into Norway’s solidity and lacked efficiency in their finishing.

Norway
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
23/06/2026 01:00 Group I
Fil du match
  1. 13'Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace M. Pedersen)Norvège, 13e
  2. 43'But - M. PedersenNorvège, 43e
  3. 46'Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace P. Berg)Norvège, 46e
  4. 48'But - E. Haaland (passe M. Odegaard)Norvège, 48e
  5. 53'But - I. Sarr (passe S. Mane)Sénégal, 53e
  6. 54'Remplacement - M. Diouf (remplace I. Jakobs)Sénégal, 54e
  7. 54'Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Mbaye)Sénégal, 54e
  8. 58'But - E. Haaland (passe P. Berg)Norvège, 58e
  9. 63'Remplacement - E. Mendy (remplace M. Diaw)Sénégal, 63e
  10. 63'Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace P. Ciss)Sénégal, 63e
  11. 71'Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup)Norvège, 71e
  12. 72'Remplacement - K. Koulibaly (remplace P. M. Sarr)Sénégal, 72e
  13. 84'Remplacement - T. Heggem (remplace L. Ostigard)Norvège, 84e
  14. 84'Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb)Norvège, 84e
  15. 90+3'But - I. Sarr (passe N. Jackson)Sénégal, 90+3e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Norway 6 / Senegal 3
  • Tirs : Norway 11 / Senegal 9
  • Possession : Norway 46% / Senegal 54%
  • Corners : Norway 4 / Senegal 1
  • Fautes : Norway 7 / Senegal 1
  • Passes : Norway 264 / Senegal 307
  • Precision des passes : Norway 84% / Senegal 89%
  • xG : Norway 1.76 / Senegal 0.71
Joueurs clés
  • Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.9, 2 but(s)
  • Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)
  • Marcus Pedersen (Norway) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)
  • Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Patrick Berg (Norway) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Group I schedule
View full schedule
Group I
France
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Iraq
Finished Gillette Stadium
Norway
Group I
France
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
Group I
Norway
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Norway
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
France
Group I
Senegal
Upcoming BMO Field
Iraq
Group I
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Norway22007346
France22004136
Senegal200236-30
Iraq200215-40
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