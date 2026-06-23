2026 World Cup: six nations already qualified for the round of 16, four teams eliminated

France, Norway, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, and the United States have already secured their qualification for the Round of 16. All have two wins in two matches and a total of six points before the final day of the group stage. In contrast, four nations are already guaranteed to exit the competition after the group stage.

The first spots for the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup have been confirmed. After the first two matchdays of the group stage, six teams have already secured their place in the knockout phase. These are Norway, France, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, and the United States. Norway and France are the last teams to confirm their qualification. The Scandinavians achieved their second consecutive victory by overcoming Senegal (3-2), thanks in part to a brace from Erling Haaland.

For its part, France gave no chance to Iraq, winning 3-0 with another brace from captain Kylian Mbappé. With two victories in as many matches, these six nations have a perfect record of six points and are assured of continuing their journey in the tournament even before the last day of the group stage. In contrast, four teams are already eliminated. Indeed, Haiti, Turkey, Tunisia, and Jordan, with two losses each, can already say goodbye to the Round of 16, as they will not be among the best third-placed teams at best.

