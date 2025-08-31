2026 World Cup qualifying: The Gambia’s squad unveiled

The Gambia has released its squad for the September camp, for Matchdays 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The Gambia has two important fixtures in September. The Scorpions face Kenya and Burundi on September 5 and 9. These matches are for Matchdays 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
For the occasion, head coach Johnathan McKinstry has called up a 25-player squad. Among the selected players are familiar names as well as new faces.
Squad list:
Goalkeepers: Ebrima Jarju, Sheikh Sibi, Baboucar Gaye
Defenders: Omar Colley, Bubacar Sedi Kinteh, Momodou ‘Lion’ Njie, Sheriff Sinyan, James Gomez, Alagie Saine, Sainey Sanyang, Joseph Ceesay, Muhammed Sanneh
Midfielders: Ebou Adams, Abubakrr Barry, Mahmudu Bajo, Jesper Ceesay, Mouhamadou Drammeh
Forwards: Abdoulie Manneh, Musa Barrow, Alieu Fadera, Abdoulie Sanyang, Yankuba Minteh, Adama Sidibeh, Adama Bojang, Ali Sowe