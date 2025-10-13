Ivory Coast Senegal

2026 World Cup (Q): Ivory Coast 7-0 Seychelles, South Sudan 0-5 Senegal, results of the 2 p.m. matches

Find out the results of the matches played this afternoon across Africa, part of the 9th matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

By Romaric Déguénon AFRIQUE-SPORT
Simon Adingra, attaquant de la Côte d'Ivoire
The 9th matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continues this Friday, with several matches played across African pitches. In Group B, Senegal and DR Congo continue their head-to-head battle. Respectively first and second in the standings, the two teams secured valuable wins this afternoon. The Lions of Teranga put five past South Sudan (5-0) while the Leopards got the better of Togo (1-0).

In Group F, Ivory Coast dismantled the modest Seychelles side (7-0) while Gabon narrowly avoided the trap set by Gambia, notably thanks to an impressive Pierre Aubameyang, who scored a four-goal haul. With this result, the Panthers remain just one point behind the Ivorians in the standings.

Results of the 2 p.m. matches:

Group B

South Sudan-Senegal: 0-5 (Sarr x2, Mané, Jackson, Ndiaye)

Sudan-Mauritania: 0-0

Togo-DR Congo: 0-1 (Bakambu)

Group F

Gambia-Gabon: 3-4 (Minteh, Sidibeh x2; Aubameyang x4)

Seychelles-Ivory Coast: 0-7 (Sangaré, Agbadou, Diakité, Guessand, Diomandé, Adingra, Kessié)