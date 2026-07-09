2026 World Cup: France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Reach Semi-Finals

France beat Morocco 2-0 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 9, 2026, in the World Cup quarter-finals. Les Bleus confirmed their status by scoring through Kylian Mbappé, who converted a penalty, and Ousmane Dembélé to secure their place in the semi-finals.
The match pitted two teams using a 4-2-3-1 formation, managed by Didier Deschamps for France and Mohamed Ouahbi for Morocco. The referee was Argentina’s Facundo Tello. Despite slightly greater possession for Morocco (52%), France proved more clinical in front of goal in an evenly balanced match overall.
The score was goalless at half-time. The deadlock was broken in the 60th minute when Mbappé converted a penalty won from a pass by Désiré Doué. Six minutes later, Dembélé doubled the lead from a Mbappé pass, sealing the outcome of the match.
France’s defence held firm against Morocco’s few forays forward, with an alert Mike Maignan making an important save. The defence led by Upamecano, Koundé and Saliba contained the opposition attacks. For Morocco, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made several saves but could not prevent France from winning.
Substitutions added energy late in the match, with changes made by both sides – Bouaddi and El Khannouss replaced Amrabat and Rahimi for Morocco, while Deschamps brought on Koundé, Koné, Mbappé and Doué.
France led by Mbappé and Dembélé
Didier Deschamps set up his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mike Maignan in goal, protected by a defensive line of Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba and Digne. In midfield, Koné and Rabiot provided balance. The attack was built around Mbappé up front, supported by Doué, Dembélé and Olise. Mbappé was the main architect of the win with a goal and an assist, while Dembélé scored the second goal, showing great attacking activity.
Morocco solid but ineffective in attack
Morocco lined up in a similar 4-2-3-1 formation under Mohamed Ouahbi. Yassine Bounou in goal was called upon several times. The defence featured Hakimi, Diop, Mazraoui and Salah-Eddine. In midfield, Bouaddi and El Aynaoui were paired together, while Díaz, Ounahi and Talbi formed the attacking line behind El Khannouss. Despite a slight possession advantage and several attacking changes, including the introductions of El Khannouss and Talbi, Morocco failed to find the net, recording just one shot on target during the match.
France
FinishedGillette Stadium
Morocco
09/07/2026 21:00·Quarterfinals
Fil du match
60'⚽But - K. Mbappe (passe D. Doue)France, 60e
62'↑↓Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. Amrabat)Maroc, 62e
62'↑↓Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace S. Rahimi)Maroc, 62e
63'Carton jaune - I. DiopMaroc, 63e
66'⚽But - O. Dembele (passe K. Mbappe)France, 66e
71'↑↓Remplacement - M. Kone (remplace W. Zaire-Emery)France, 71e
74'↑↓Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace G. Yassine)Maroc, 74e
74'↑↓Remplacement - A. Salah-Eddine (remplace Z. El Ouahdi)Maroc, 74e
77'↑↓Remplacement - K. Mbappe (remplace J. Mateta)France, 77e
77'↑↓Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace B. Barcola)France, 77e
85'↑↓Remplacement - C. Talbi (remplace A. Sbai)Maroc, 85e
87'↑↓Remplacement - J. Kounde (remplace M. Gusto)France, 87e
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