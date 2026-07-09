2026 World Cup: France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Reach Semi-Finals

France defeated Morocco 2-0 at Gillette Stadium to reach the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Maroc, le 09/07/2026 21:00, stade Gillette Stadium
Illustration du match France VS Maroc, le 09/07/2026 21:00, stade Gillette Stadium
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SUMMARY

France beat Morocco 2-0 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 9, 2026, in the World Cup quarter-finals. Les Bleus confirmed their status by scoring through Kylian Mbappé, who converted a penalty, and Ousmane Dembélé to secure their place in the semi-finals.

The match pitted two teams using a 4-2-3-1 formation, managed by Didier Deschamps for France and Mohamed Ouahbi for Morocco. The referee was Argentina’s Facundo Tello. Despite slightly greater possession for Morocco (52%), France proved more clinical in front of goal in an evenly balanced match overall.

The score was goalless at half-time. The deadlock was broken in the 60th minute when Mbappé converted a penalty won from a pass by Désiré Doué. Six minutes later, Dembélé doubled the lead from a Mbappé pass, sealing the outcome of the match.

France’s defence held firm against Morocco’s few forays forward, with an alert Mike Maignan making an important save. The defence led by Upamecano, Koundé and Saliba contained the opposition attacks. For Morocco, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made several saves but could not prevent France from winning.

Substitutions added energy late in the match, with changes made by both sides – Bouaddi and El Khannouss replaced Amrabat and Rahimi for Morocco, while Deschamps brought on Koundé, Koné, Mbappé and Doué.

France led by Mbappé and Dembélé

Didier Deschamps set up his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mike Maignan in goal, protected by a defensive line of Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba and Digne. In midfield, Koné and Rabiot provided balance. The attack was built around Mbappé up front, supported by Doué, Dembélé and Olise. Mbappé was the main architect of the win with a goal and an assist, while Dembélé scored the second goal, showing great attacking activity.

Morocco solid but ineffective in attack

Morocco lined up in a similar 4-2-3-1 formation under Mohamed Ouahbi. Yassine Bounou in goal was called upon several times. The defence featured Hakimi, Diop, Mazraoui and Salah-Eddine. In midfield, Bouaddi and El Aynaoui were paired together, while Díaz, Ounahi and Talbi formed the attacking line behind El Khannouss. Despite a slight possession advantage and several attacking changes, including the introductions of El Khannouss and Talbi, Morocco failed to find the net, recording just one shot on target during the match.

France
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
09/07/2026 21:00 Quarterfinals
Fil du match
  1. 60'But - K. Mbappe (passe D. Doue)France, 60e
  2. 62'Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. Amrabat)Maroc, 62e
  3. 62'Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace S. Rahimi)Maroc, 62e
  4. 63'Carton jaune - I. DiopMaroc, 63e
  5. 66'But - O. Dembele (passe K. Mbappe)France, 66e
  6. 71'Remplacement - M. Kone (remplace W. Zaire-Emery)France, 71e
  7. 74'Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace G. Yassine)Maroc, 74e
  8. 74'Remplacement - A. Salah-Eddine (remplace Z. El Ouahdi)Maroc, 74e
  9. 77'Remplacement - K. Mbappe (remplace J. Mateta)France, 77e
  10. 77'Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace B. Barcola)France, 77e
  11. 85'Remplacement - C. Talbi (remplace A. Sbai)Maroc, 85e
  12. 87'Remplacement - J. Kounde (remplace M. Gusto)France, 87e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : France 8 / Morocco 1
  • Tirs : France 21 / Morocco 5
  • Possession : France 48% / Morocco 52%
  • Corners : France 5 / Morocco 5
  • Fautes : France 10 / Morocco 12
  • Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Morocco 1
  • Passes : France 481 / Morocco 521
  • Precision des passes : France 89% / Morocco 86%
  • xG : France 3.10 / Morocco 0.13
Joueurs clés
  • Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Ousmane Dembélé (France) : note 8.6, 1 but(s)
  • Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 7.6, 6 arret(s)
  • Désiré Doué (France) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Michael Olise (France) : note 7.5
Quarterfinals schedule
View full schedule
Quarterfinals
France
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
Quarterfinals
Spain
Upcoming SoFi Stadium
Belgium
Quarterfinals
Norway
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
England
Quarterfinals
Argentina
Upcoming Arrowhead Stadium
Switzerland
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