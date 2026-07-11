Putting the Céna on hold: Deputy Augustin Ahouanvoébla reassures about the future of the institution’s staff.

In response to the legitimate concerns raised by the announcement of the temporary suspension of the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA), the initiator of the reform is taking a firm stance to calm minds.

Deputy Augustin Ahouanvoébla, who presents this text on behalf of the parliamentary majority, calls on public opinion and political actors to be completely serene. He firmly assures that the National Assembly is conducting this restructuring process with vigilance and responsibility at all times in order to ensure a completely smooth transition, stating outright that there is absolutely no danger at hand.

The parliamentarian has been particularly considerate towards those most affected by this major institutional upheaval. He has thus sought to send a reassuring message to the members of the Electoral Council as well as to all administrative staff regarding the preservation of their professional futures. According to the clarifications provided by the elected official, the state agents currently seconded to the electoral body will simply return to their original administrations.

As for the contractual agents directly recruited by the CENA, a specific framework will be put in place by the government to ensure their effective reclassification, both preventing waves of layoffs and capitalizing on the valuable skills acquired over the years.

In the vision advocated by Augustin Ahouanvoébla, this major political decision does not represent a leap into the unknown, but rather lays the foundation for a completely new architecture of the Beninese electoral administration. This future institutional framework will be co-constructed and developed jointly by the executive and Parliament in the coming months.

The deputy asserts that this profound reorganization aims to achieve the dual objective of sustainably modernizing the electoral institutions of Benin while establishing a social shield to ensure the rigorous protection of all workers affected by this transition.