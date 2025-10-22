2026 Women’s AFCON (Q): Zambia thrashes Namibia and edges closer to the finals

Zambia got the better of Namibia (4-2) this Wednesday in the first leg of the second qualifying round for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. A valuable win for the Copper Queens, who have taken a strong step toward qualifying for the final tournament.

The first leg of the second qualifying round for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations continued on Wednesday with a meeting between Zambia and Namibia. A decisive match for both sides, each chasing a ticket to the final tournament. In the end, it was the Copper Queens who came out on top. Against a combative Namibian side, the Zambians ultimately won 4-2.

In this lively match, Racheal Kundananji (12th) and Rachel Nachula (16th) put Zambia ahead on the scoreboard. Stunned but not beaten, the Namibians fought back with goals from Ivan Kooper (51′) and Zenatha Coleman (59′). In the final 20 minutes, Racheal Kunandanji, twice, allowed the Copper Queens to snatch the victory.

Zambia thus takes a big step toward qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. They now just need to hold onto this precious advantage in the return leg, which will be played on Sunday at 13:00 GMT at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Ivon Kooper 51’, 59’ Zenatha Coleman| Rachael Kundananji 12’ 70, 90+3, 16’ Rachel Nachula #WeAreCopperQueens#NamZam#WAFCONQualifier pic.twitter.com/IYuwqAuKGB — Zambia Women’s National Soccer Team (@CopperQueens) October 22, 2025



