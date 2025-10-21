2026 presidential election: the Court justifies postponing the hearing on Les Démocrates’ disputed sponsorship

Originally scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, the plenary hearing on the appeal by Parti Les Démocrates regarding the endorsement of MP Michel Sodjinou was postponed to Thursday, October 23. The postponement was confirmed by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The long-awaited plenary hearing before the Constitutional Court of Benin, in the case pitting Parti Les Démocrates against the president of the Cotonou court, ultimately did not take place on Monday, October 20. Seized of a petition from MP Abdel Kamar Ouassagari, the party’s representative, the Court decided to grant an additional 72-hour period to submit new documents in the case concerning the invalidation of MP Michel Sodjinou’s endorsement.

The Constitutional Court explained its decision by the need to allow the applicant to produce additional documents in order to ensure a fair examination of the case. According to the note published Tuesday, October 21 on the Court’s Facebook page, this decision is intended to allow the applicant to complete the elements of his file so that the High Court can rule with full knowledge of the facts. The hearing is therefore postponed to Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 10 a.m.

“This decision follows a request by MP Abdel Kamar Ouassagari, who asked for a 72-hour extension to complete the documents in the file relating to the cancellation of MP Michel Sodjinou’s endorsement” Constitutional Court of Benin

On the opposition party’s side, this postponement could be seen as a gesture of openness. “It is essential that the Court gives us the time necessary to produce the additional elements that demonstrate the validity of our colleague’s endorsement,” MP Ouassagari said after the suspended hearing.

The party’s appeal challenges an order from the Cotonou first-instance court that annulled Michel Sodjinou’s endorsement form. That annulment had reduced the party’s number of endorsements to 27, one fewer than the constitutional threshold required to present a presidential candidate.