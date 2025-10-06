2026 presidential election: Paul Hounkpè cannot obtain the endorsements without compromising himself, according to Djima Ogbon

The opposition MP, Djima Ogbon, a member of the party Les Démocrate, spoke about former minister Paul Hounkpè’s candidacy in the 2026 presidential election.

Speaking about Paul Hounkpè’s designation as the candidate of the party Forces cauries pour un Bénin émergent (FCBE), MP Djima Ogbon, a member of the party Les Démocrates (LD), expressed serious doubts about this formation’s ability to assert itself in the electoral contest.

According to him, the FCBE’s approach is doomed to fail for several reasons. First, Djima Ogbon believes that “it’s complicated to be an opposition party and benefit from the presidential movement’s sponsorship unless you are willing to accept a friendly arrangement.” In other words, the MP considers that Paul Hounkpè’s party will not be able to get past the sponsorship hurdle without compromising with the authorities in power.

Next, the Les Démocrates lawmaker even doubts the party’s electoral standing. “This party cannot obtain 10% at the national level, let alone seriously contend in the presidential election and hope for a victory,” he asserted.

For Djima Ogbon, the designation of Paul Hounkpè therefore poses no threat to his party. “Elections are a matter of calculations. But today, the balance of power is no longer favorable to the FCBE, which are weakening day by day,” he declared, before concluding that “this party no longer represents any interest at the moment.”