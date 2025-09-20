2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi’s clarifications that put Yayi Boni in a difficult position

- Advertisement -

Nearly a month after the controversy over a letter of support for Wadagni that was attributed to him, Léon Basile Ahossi has officially revealed his political choice.

Appearing on Matin Libre Télévision, the deputy for the 17th constituency and a party official of Les Démocrates confirmed that he was indeed the author of the letter of congratulations and support addressed to Romuald Wadagni, the candidate of the presidential movement.

The elected representative from Athiémé explains his decision by the personal ties between him and the finance minister. On one hand, he says he has always maintained a brotherly relationship with the late Nestor Wadagni, the finance minister’s father. On the other hand, he acknowledges having received Romuald Wadagni at his home after the official announcement of his designation by President Patrice Talon.

Under pressure from his electoral base, Léon Basile Ahossi says he has taken note of his supporters’ expectations:

“My base told me: now that you’ve begun to shift, we can’t stay in the opposition. If there’s an opportunity, we have to join the movement.”

A delicate position vis-à-vis his party

While openly supporting Wadagni, the deputy says he informed his party’s president, Boni Yayi, of his decision.

“I told President Yayi Boni: if I don’t go there, it’s not good. I will go, but my heart will remain with LD,” he confided.

A clarification that looks like a split

This media appearance ends speculation about the position of the vice-president of the National Assembly. However, his immediate political future remains uncertain.

Will he resign to officially join a group within the presidential movement? Or will he choose to maintain an intermediate stance, between emotional loyalty to his party and openly supporting the government’s candidate?

In a context where every endorsement matters a few months before the 2026 presidential election, Léon Basile Ahossi’s clarification is a strong signal that could influence the fragile balance within the opposition.