BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml 2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi's clarifications that put Yayi Boni in a difficult position
Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi’s clarifications that put Yayi Boni in a difficult position

Uncategorized
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
« Ne vous inquiétez pas, LD est prêt à gouverner le pays », Boni Yayi
- Advertisement -

Nearly a month after the controversy over a letter of support for Wadagni that was attributed to him, Léon Basile Ahossi has officially revealed his political choice.

Appearing on Matin Libre Télévision, the deputy for the 17th constituency and a party official of Les Démocrates confirmed that he was indeed the author of the letter of congratulations and support addressed to Romuald Wadagni, the candidate of the presidential movement.

- Publicité-

The elected representative from Athiémé explains his decision by the personal ties between him and the finance minister. On one hand, he says he has always maintained a brotherly relationship with the late Nestor Wadagni, the finance minister’s father. On the other hand, he acknowledges having received Romuald Wadagni at his home after the official announcement of his designation by President Patrice Talon.

Under pressure from his electoral base, Léon Basile Ahossi says he has taken note of his supporters’ expectations:

“My base told me: now that you’ve begun to shift, we can’t stay in the opposition. If there’s an opportunity, we have to join the movement.”

- Publicité-

A delicate position vis-à-vis his party

While openly supporting Wadagni, the deputy says he informed his party’s president, Boni Yayi, of his decision.

“I told President Yayi Boni: if I don’t go there, it’s not good. I will go, but my heart will remain with LD,” he confided.

A clarification that looks like a split

This media appearance ends speculation about the position of the vice-president of the National Assembly. However, his immediate political future remains uncertain.

Will he resign to officially join a group within the presidential movement? Or will he choose to maintain an intermediate stance, between emotional loyalty to his party and openly supporting the government’s candidate?

- Publicité-

In a context where every endorsement matters a few months before the 2026 presidential election, Léon Basile Ahossi’s clarification is a strong signal that could influence the fragile balance within the opposition.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
World

Al Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo comes to João Félix’s aid

Europe

Champions League: Rashford ties a Messi record

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: 2 suspected burglars handcuffed and caught after attempting to flee

Benin

2026 U-20 Women’s World Cup (Q): Benin beats Guinea convincingly and takes a major step

France

France faces a “dark day” marked by massive mobilization

France

Diplomacy: France suspends its counterterrorism cooperation with Mali and expels two diplomats

World

U.S.: Amid divorce proceedings with Offset, Cardi B confirms pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

Europe

Boxing: Anthony Joshua soon in the ring in Nigeria?

Europe

Champions League: Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 50 goals

Europe

UCL: “they taught us a lesson”, Gordon after Newcastle 1-2 Barça

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS