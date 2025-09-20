BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml 2026 presidential election in Benin: Wadagni and Talata officially nominated in Parakou on October 4
Benin

2026 presidential election in Benin: Wadagni and Talata officially nominated in Parakou on October 4

Uncategorized
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Romuald Wadagni, ministre de l'économie et des finances du Bénin
Romuald Wadagni, ministre de l'économie et des finances du Bénin
- Advertisement -

The presidential movement is refining its strategy ahead of the presidential election on April 12, 2026. Its sole candidate, Romuald Wadagni, and its running mate, outgoing Vice President Mariam Chabi Talata, will be officially presented to the nation on Saturday, October 4, 2025 in Parakou.

The choice of the northern capital is no accident. A political crossroads and strategic city, Parakou embodies the presidential majority’s desire to further anchor its influence in the north and to give the investiture ceremony a national dimension.

- Publicité-

The Wadagni–Talata duo is presented by the movement’s strategists as a balanced tandem, carrying both continuity and renewal. The pair intends to consolidate the gains of the Talon regime while winning over new voters: young people, women, and communities in the north.

The signal of a decisive campaign

This investiture ceremony will mark the true kick-off of political mobilization ahead of the presidential vote.

- Publicité-

In a context where attention is turning to the “post-Talon” period, the Wadagni–Talata ticket is already positioning itself as the standard-bearer of a majority that wants both to reassure and to convince.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
World

Al Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo comes to João Félix’s aid

Europe

Champions League: Rashford ties a Messi record

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: 2 suspected burglars handcuffed and caught after attempting to flee

Benin

2026 U-20 Women’s World Cup (Q): Benin beats Guinea convincingly and takes a major step

France

France faces a “dark day” marked by massive mobilization

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi’s clarifications that put Yayi Boni in a difficult position

France

Diplomacy: France suspends its counterterrorism cooperation with Mali and expels two diplomats

World

U.S.: Amid divorce proceedings with Offset, Cardi B confirms pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

Europe

Boxing: Anthony Joshua soon in the ring in Nigeria?

Europe

Champions League: Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 50 goals

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS