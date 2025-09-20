2026 presidential election in Benin: Wadagni and Talata officially nominated in Parakou on October 4

- Advertisement -

The presidential movement is refining its strategy ahead of the presidential election on April 12, 2026. Its sole candidate, Romuald Wadagni, and its running mate, outgoing Vice President Mariam Chabi Talata, will be officially presented to the nation on Saturday, October 4, 2025 in Parakou.

The choice of the northern capital is no accident. A political crossroads and strategic city, Parakou embodies the presidential majority’s desire to further anchor its influence in the north and to give the investiture ceremony a national dimension.

The Wadagni–Talata duo is presented by the movement’s strategists as a balanced tandem, carrying both continuity and renewal. The pair intends to consolidate the gains of the Talon regime while winning over new voters: young people, women, and communities in the north.

The signal of a decisive campaign

This investiture ceremony will mark the true kick-off of political mobilization ahead of the presidential vote.

In a context where attention is turning to the “post-Talon” period, the Wadagni–Talata ticket is already positioning itself as the standard-bearer of a majority that wants both to reassure and to convince.