2026 presidential election in Benin: Parti Les Démocrates sets the date to designate its candidate duo

The Les Démocrates Party (LD) will hold its National Council on October 11, 2025 to officially designate the ticket that will represent it in the 2026 presidential election. The announcement was made this Thursday, October 2, by Dossou Guy Mitokpe.

The Les Démocrates Party has set the date to name its ticket. This political meeting, awaited for several weeks, will allow the opposition party to clarify its ambitions in the race for the presidency. “We have prevailed,” Dossou Guy Mitokpe wrote in a Facebook post, referring to the difficulties encountered in preparing this National Council.

This designation should put an end to speculation about the identity of LD’s presidential ticket and set the battle lines less than a year before the vote. Holding this National Council promises to be a decisive step for the opposition’s electoral strategy.

The LD Party, the main challenger to the current government, intends to present a credible, unifying ticket capable of rallying support beyond its base. The stakes are all the more crucial as the legal deadlines for submitting candidacies approach.