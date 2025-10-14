2026 presidential election in Benin: Judicaël Hounwanou chosen as Paul Hounkpè’s running mate

In Benin, the ticket of the party Forces Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) for the 2026 presidential election is now known. The candidate Paul Hounkpè, leader of the opposition, has chosen as running mate Judicaël Hounwanou, a journalist and influential figure in Benin’s media world.

Judicaël Hounwanou is a journalist at the daily L’Informateur and has held, since July 2025, the position of Secretary-General of the Plateforme des Promoteurs et Acteurs pour le Développement des Médias (PADEM-Bénin). A media consultant for the FCBE party, he is known for his commitment to professionalism and press freedom.

In his forties, he thus makes his entry onto the national political stage at a strategic level, as Paul Hounkpè’s running mate, to carry the colors of the main opposition formation.

A designation secured after lengthy internal negotiations

According to several sources close to the party, the selection of the running mate was not an easy exercise. The internal criteria set by the FCBE specify, in particular, that presidential candidates must not be placed on the lists for the municipal and legislative elections of 11 January 2026.

A provision that led several party officials to favor the legislative and municipal elections, leaving the way clear for Judicaël Hounwanou to accompany Paul Hounkpè. The party thus intends to preserve its chances of parliamentary representation while maintaining a symbolic presence in the presidential race.

The Hounkpè–Hounwanou ticket is expected on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, at the headquarters of the Commission électorale nationale autonome (CENA) to submit their official candidacy file.

According to sources close to the party, a formal investiture of the duo is scheduled for Sunday, 19 October 2025, at the Palais des Congrès de Cotonou, following an FCBE National Council held the same day.