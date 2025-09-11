BY COUNTRIES
Benin

2026 presidential election in Benin: Boni Yayi breaks his silence on the selection of Les Démocrates’ candidate duo

Uncategorized
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.reading
« Ne vous inquiétez pas, LD est prêt à gouverner le pays », Boni Yayi
The former president Boni Yayi reassured public opinion about the transparency of the process for selecting the Les Démocrates party’s candidate for the 2026 presidential election.

The former head of state removed any ambiguity about his role in the process of choosing the Democrats’ candidate duo. “I assure you that the process is underway within our political party. The President will not choose anyone on his own,” he said.

In his statement, he stressed respect for the electoral calendar, which sets October 14, 2025 as the deadline to designate the candidate.

“In accordance with the electoral calendar, October 14, 2025, at the latest regarding the presidential election, the party is mobilizing; we are moving toward choosing the candidate. I assure you that the process is underway within our political party. The President will not choose anyone on his own. I give you this assurance”, he reassured.

“It will be done transparently, in accordance with our regulatory and statutory provisions. We have bodies that will meet. And already, we are setting up ad hoc committees that will help us in this regard.”

A peaceful democratic transition

Beyond mere electoral competition, Boni Yayi framed the issue in national terms. “Regarding the party’s purpose, naturally, a political party is created to take power. But not only for that. It is created to defend ideals and to protect the interests of the people”, he insisted.

He reaffirmed Les Démocrates’ goal of establishing “a genuine peaceful democratic transition” that will enable the implementation of governance that is “transparent, inclusive, consensual, characterized by political, economic, social and security dialogue.”

Boni Yayi also warned his ranks about the trials ahead. “There must be a good selection,” he cautioned. According to him, the submission of endorsements was only “the first test, the most important,” and what follows will require greater determination and collective discipline.

While Les Démocrates announce a transparent and collegial designation of their candidate, the presidential majority has already taken the lead. On August 31, 2025, it formalized the choice of Romuald Wadagni, minister of Economy and Finance, as the sole candidate for the 2026 presidential election.

