2026 presidential election in Benin: after Wadagni, Paul Hounkpè nominated by the FCBE

In Benin, the second figure to enter the running for the 2026 presidential election has just been announced.

His name is Paul Hounkpè, a former minister under Boni Yayi and national executive secretary of the party Force Cauris pour un Bénin émergent (FCBE).

He has indeed just won the confidence of his peers to represent the party against the candidate of the ruling camp and, possibly, against that of the Démocrates.

This designation marks an important step in the party’s strategy ahead of this crucial election.

A former minister under Boni Yayi, ex-mayor of Bopa and running mate of the FCBE candidate in the 2021 presidential election, Paul Hounkpè has held the position of the party’s National Executive Secretary since 2019. In that capacity, he has led the party with a style marked by political diplomacy and a constant search for consensus.

His driving principle, according to those close to him, remains focused on development, prosperity and the promotion of a climate of peace and national unity.

The announcement of his selection thus opens a new phase in Beninese politics, where each camp sharpens its strategy as the presidential deadline approaches.