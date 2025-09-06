BY COUNTRIES
Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Government Responds to Calls for Romuald Wadagni’s Resignation

By Edouard Djogbénou
Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, Porte-parole du gouvernement
Following the designation of Romuald Wadagni as the ruling coalition’s candidate for the 2026 presidential election, the opposition party Les Démocrates (LD), led by Boni Yayi, demanded his resignation from his post as Minister of Economy, citing a potential conflict of interest.

At issue: the General Directorate of Taxes, which falls under the ministry, is responsible for issuing the fiscal clearance certificates required to validate candidacies.

The government responded the next day through its spokesperson, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji. During a press conference, he stated:

“The time will come for the Minister of State, the designated candidate of the presidential majority, to take leave from the government. It is not the opposition that will teach us how to do things properly.”

He also emphasized that the current period is crucial for preparing the state’s 2026 general budget, with the ministry’s teams fully mobilized.

The government assured that Romuald Wadagni will make the necessary arrangements “at the appropriate time” to devote himself to his candidacy.

